There’s a huge debate going on right now inside the automotive industry, one that has been preoccupying the management of various car makers for years now: how should we move on from fossil fuels? Some say that battery electric vehicles are the only viable alternative. Others say that hydrogen is the better choice and that we should instead focus on it for the longer term. We’re still pretty far off from a final and definitive solution but it would be nice to have companies look into both alternatives and choose wisely.