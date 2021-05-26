‘Be Ready Expo’ teaches locals about emergency preparedness
The Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum grounds were bustling with people on Saturday afternoon during their “Be Ready Expo.”. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests walked to different booths that were located on the lawn, inside the barn and in the driveway of Quincy Valley Fruit. The booths covered five different topics of preparedness; personal wellness and preventative care, security and self defense, energy and alternative sources, emergency preparedness/food storage and self-sufficiency/food raising.www.qvpr.com
