CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘Be Ready Expo’ teaches locals about emergency preparedness

By Rebecca Pettingill
qvpr.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum grounds were bustling with people on Saturday afternoon during their “Be Ready Expo.”. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests walked to different booths that were located on the lawn, inside the barn and in the driveway of Quincy Valley Fruit. The booths covered five different topics of preparedness; personal wellness and preventative care, security and self defense, energy and alternative sources, emergency preparedness/food storage and self-sufficiency/food raising.

www.qvpr.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecapistranodispatch.com

OC Board Approves $5 Million for Local Food Assistance and Emergency Preparedness

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium hosts emergency preparedness panel on Thursday

Vail Symposium & Vail Valley Partnership will present a panel on emergency preparation in Eagle County. Fires, floods, mudslides and more – these occurrences seem to be more of a “when” than “if” situation these days. Disasters are worse-case scenarios that no one wants to think about. However, an effectively run community must include people who think about and plan for the unthinkable such as fires, disease, flooding and mass casualty events. In this special panel program on Thursday, Oct. 7, Vail Symposium gathers the experts who are preparing for these incidents and more to speak about the plans in place to get Eagle County through the “what if?”s.
VAIL, CO
@growwithco

Write an Emergency Preparedness Plan

Every business owner should prepare for the next big emergency. Learn how to write an emergency preparedness plan using these seven steps. A new emergency can strike at any moment, so your business needs to be as prepared as possible. The best way to do this is to create an emergency preparedness plan.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Food Storage#Quincy Valley Fruit#Quincy Police Department#Airlift Northwest#The Pioneer Church
wkdzradio.com

Emergency Preparedness Is Critical All Year

September is National Preparedness Month and it serves to remind us that we all must learn to prepare ourselves and our families now and throughout the year. This is especially true for our region considering the nearby New Madrid Fault Zone. But earthquakes are not the only dangers we face. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says being prepared should be essential for every family.
ENVIRONMENT
informnny.com

Local sheriffs encourage emergency prep on National Preparedness Day

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local agencies are warning that “disaster don’t wait,” urging local residents to “make a plan today.”. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated September 30 to be National Preparedness Day across the country. In response, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated that as emergencies such as COVID-19, flooding, fires and threats continue across the United States, “there is no better time to get involved in family and community disaster planning.”
CANTON, NY
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Hope Center clients learn about disaster preparedness

Last Friday, the Hope Center invited clients and guests to take a moment out of their day to learn how to prepare in case of an emergency. Guest speakers for this month's presentation was Ken Dieball, lead instructor, and Peggy Spraker, events coordinator, of the Ridgecrest First Aid and Disaster Preparedness group who spoke about what items are essential to have on hand in case of a fire.
RIDGECREST, CA
westwhiteland.org

Be Ready for an Emergency

Chester County Commissioners and the county's Department of Emergency Services has issued a Public Preparedness Guide to help make Chester County families as ready as possible to protect themselves in the event of an emergency. Message from the Commissioners:. Most of us don’t spend a lot of time thinking about...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chapelboro.com

Wonderful Water: Emergency Preparedness in Orange County

This month on “Wonderful Water,” join 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for a conversation with Sarah Pickhardt — deputy emergency services coordinator for Orange County Emergency Services — and Blake Hodge, communication specialist at OWASA. As winter approaches and hurricane season continues, discussions about emergency preparedness at all levels are important to staying safe — especially as the board of commissioners has declared September to be Orange County Preparedness Month.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
The Recorddelta

Firefighters visit FCES to teach students preparedness

BUCKHANNON — One of the most important ways to prepare for the unexpected is by teaching youth about disaster preparedness, which is the final weekly theme in the series for National Preparedness Month. Teaching youth about being prepared could be the difference in saving a life and losing one. There...
BUCKHANNON, WV
kciiradio.com

Teach Youth During National Preparedness Month

A disaster or emergency can be even more scary when you don’t know how to respond. National Preparedness Month wraps up this week with the final theme of teaching youth about preparedness, which can include reviewing your family emergency communications plan with kids, and learning how to help your children be ready when disaster strikes and how to help them cope afterwards. Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen says teaching children aspects like building an emergency supply kit should be just as vital as teaching stop, drop, and roll, “It’s not even just about disasters, large-scale disasters, preparedness is the small stuff too. There are simple things, just as simple as calling 911, do they know what their address is, do they know how to call 911 if they’ve only got a cell phone accessible. All these little things that make the big picture a lot better.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
programminglibrarian.org

Bringing Faith Communities Together: Weather Emergency Preparedness at the Library

New Ulm, Minnesota, is located on the northern edge of Tornado Alley, an area of the central United States with frequent damaging tornadoes. The city’s location, between two rivers, makes it especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Flooding is growing more common and worse seemingly each passing year, along with tornadoes, drought, hail, and onslaughts of mosquitos and ticks during summer months.
NEW ULM, MN
douglas.co.us

Are you ready? September is National Preparedness Month

Are you prepared for a community disaster? A 2018 nationwide poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they are not ready. During National Preparedness Month, and throughout the year, Douglas County wants to be sure you have the tools you need to help you become prepared. The Federal Emergency Management...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
mycouriertribune.com

Safety, emergency preparedness paramount

While September may be Emergency Preparedness Month, every day is a good day to prepare for possible emergencies, states experts with Clay County Emergency Management. Remember there’s no perfect plan or kit, said Melissa Evans, director of Clay County Emergency Management. “It’s important to create a plan that’s specific to...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
TravelDailyNews.com

Important announcement about Expo! Expo!

IAEE is committed to providing the safest event experience possible at Expo! Expo! IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition 2021, and is working closely with its show partners on ensuring multiple health and safety measures. The City of Philadelphia currently requires masks to be worn inside all Philadelphia businesses and institutions, including restaurants, that do not require vaccination for employees and patrons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newstalk941.com

Preparedness Kits Key To Success In The Face Of Emergency

Non-perishable foods, clothing, and medications among things people should pack in an emergency kit. That’s according to Overton-Pickett Emergency Communication Department Director Chris Masiongale. September is National Preparedness Month, and Masiongale said that it’s important to have everything you could need at the drop of a hat. “Go through one...
HEALTH
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Emergency Food Kits for Disaster Preparedness

September is National Preparedness Month, so if you've been thinking about stocking up on emergency food kits and other supplies, now is a great time to do it. Making the investment couldn't be more timely, with the floods, droughts, and wildfires we've witnessed this past summer alone due to global warming.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy