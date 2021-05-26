Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Boruto Introduces Kawaki to Kurama in New Episode

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations has been following the introduction of the Vessel known as Kawaki for its past several episodes, recently bringing the former member of the Kara Organization into the ranks of the Hidden leaf Village, and it seems as if the new member of the Uzumaki Clan is set to meet up with one of the most terrifying beings in the world in the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama. While Kawaki's transition into both Konoha and the Uzumaki family has been anything but smooth, the Hidden Leaf Village definitely needs his help in battling against the Kara Organization and their plans.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Manga#Naruto Next Generations#The Kara Organization#The Uzumaki Clan#The Vessel Arc#Twitter User Abdul S17#Delta#Chosen#Twitter Evcomedy#Toddler#Current Events#Pic#Boruto Introduces Kawaki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Promo Teases Delta's Trick on Naruto

The Vessel Arc continues within the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that sees the mysterious young ninja known as Kawaki joining the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, and the latest episode gave us the opening punches thrown between Naruto Uzumaki and the Kara member known as Delta. With the next episode promising to continue the fight between the Seventh Hokage and the rogue ninja of Kara for the fate of Kawaki, it's clear that the current antagonist threatening the Ninja World still has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to this massive onslaught.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Bonds Naruto and Kawaki Together Through a Special New Arm

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations bonded Naruto Uzumaki and Kawaki together with a special new arm! The Kawaki saga is now the core focus of the anime series, and Naruto and the others just made their way through the first real fight of the arc when Naruto defeated Delta of Kara. They did not come out of this fight unscathed, however, as Delta's deadly tricks still took them by surprise. Even more surprising than that, however, was when Kawaki jumped in front of Naruto and Himawari to save them from one of Delta's destructive lasers.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Promo Teases Kawaki's Special Ties to Naruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turned a lot of heads when the anime finally introduced the "Vessel" in Kawaki, a young ninja who found himself in the clutches of the Kara Organization, but now that the mysterious figure has been welcomed with open arms into the Uzumaki Clan, a preview for the next episode proves that Kawaki has more in common with Naruto than we thought. The Seventh Hokage has been working desperately to make sure that Kawaki comes to consider the Hidden Leaf Village his new home, and following the deadly battle against Delta, it's clear that Konoha needs all the help it can get.
Comicsepicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 202 Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A long-running spin-off and sequel to the original series where it is sired from, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to prove why it is one of the most popular titles there is may it be the Japanese shōnen manga series of the same name written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto or the anime series. Have your countdown set for the release date and time of Episode 202 now!
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Imagines Deku as a Stunning Sci-Fi Villain

My Hero Academia hasn't been afraid to get dark when it needs to, with one of the shining spots of the Shonen series being the young inheritor of One For All in Midoriya, aka Deku, but one fan has imagined the possibility of the UA Academy protagonist as a terrifying villain with a technological makeover. With Deku having shown off the full force of his power against the villainous Overhaul in season four, the Joint Training Exercise Arc is once again going to focus on Izuku's strengths as he faces off against Class 1-B and the student Shinso.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces New Twist to Cursed Techniques

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced a curious new twist to cursed energy with the newest chapter of the series! Cursed Energy and the techniques that spawn from them form the central mysterious core of Gege Akutami's original manga series. We have previously learned that this negative energy morphs spirits into evil beings, and Jujutsu Sorcerers use this negative energy (or more specifically, use their own negativity) to fuel their special techniques. It's why each one is unique to each user. The newest chapter of the series has introduced a new twist to this idea for the way cursed energy is shared and connected.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Funko Brings Rengoku's Best Attack to Life

Demon Slayer is living its best life these days as its sales across the board continue to rocket forward. From the anime to the manga and beyond, fans cannot get enough of Tanjiro. Of course, the anime's recent film put Rengoku up on that list, and one fan's custom Funko of the hero proves why the Flame Hashira is the best.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Kawaki's New Resolve

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teases Kawaki's new resolve with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! With Isshiki Otsutsuki now defeated and Code has taken the center stage as the main antagonist of the series, the manga is now taking its first real steps into its newest arc. This means the newest chapter of the series is helping to establish a new status quo for Boruto and the others, and this includes a new working relationship with Kawaki as he's now officially a part of Team 7 along with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Anime Assigns Konohamaru a Special Mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been spending a lot of time focusing on the "Vessel", with Kawaki seemingly joining the ranks of both the Hidden Leaf Village and the Uzumaki Clan, but it seems as if the series is set to give Konohamaru a new mission that will have the grandson of the Third Hokage working in secret. As Kawaki struggles to integrate himself within Konoha and learn more about his own power, it's clear that the Kara Organization is going to remain a big threat to the ninja world for some time to come as the series continues.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Pitch Pleas For a Prequel More Than a Sequel

Naruto is one of the most expansive anime series out there, and it is not even close to finishing. Sure, the original series closed shop a few years back, but Naruto lives on through its sequel. At this point, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has amassed tons of fans, but a new pitch has fans begging for a prequel.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Review: UNDEAD UNLUCK Vol. 1 Is a Fun Introduction to Another Shonen Manga

This last month, VIZ Media released Undead Unluck Vol. 1, which includes the first seven chapters of the Shonen Jump manga. In this world, there are some people with special abilities that negate certain aspects of life such as death or luck. We get to follow two of these individuals as they try to navigate their world. VIZ was kind enough to supply me with a copy of the manga and you can read a free preview at VIZ and purchase a copy for yourself from your local comic shop, your favorite book retailers, or even digitally through stores like comiXology (affiliate link). The manga is written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka.
MinoritiesComicBook

Dreamworks' Madagascar: A Little Wild Introducing Nonbinary Character in Pride-Themed Episode

DreamWorks' Madagascar: A Little Wild will be making history in its upcoming third season, with the introduction of the franchise's first nonbinary character. The character, an Okapi named Odee, will debut in the Pride-themed episode "Whatever Floats Your Float", which will debut as part of Season 3 on both Hulu and Peacock later this week. Odee will be voiced by nonbinary actor Ezra Menas, who uses zie/hir/they pronouns, and is best known for hir work on Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and the upcoming film remake of West Side Story. The episode will also feature an original song called "Be Proud", the full version of which will be available to stream on Friday.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Revisits The Human Side of Pieck

Attack On Titan might not be returning to the world of anime until early next year, bringing to a close the fourth and final season of the dark franchise, but that isn't stopping the conversation from continuing as fans of the anime debate and share fanworks for Hajime Isayama's epic tale, with one fan giving us a new take on the Cart Titan, Pieck. With the finale for the first half of the fourth season seeing Pieck luring Eren Jaeger into the direct path of her fellow soldiers in the nation of Marley, it's clear that the Cart Titan has a big future in the upcoming episodes.
ComicsComicBook

Why Attack On Titan Needs A Sequel

Attack On Titan has ended its story with the final chapters of the manga that were released this spring. Attack On Titan's final arc is now being adapted into the last set of anime episodes, which will be released as Attack On Titan Season 4B in the winter of 2022. However, even though Hajime Isayama has finished the saga of Attack On Titan, a lot of fans still believe there's more story worth telling. Attack On Titan needs to have a sequel, as the franchise - and the real world - seem to be begging for Isayama's story to continue - albeit in a new form.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 5: Character Return Confirmed in Trailer and Photos

Lucifer Season 5 returns on Friday (May 28) with more episodes on Netflix, and one bit of casting news will thrill fans of the television show. In the Season 5 trailer and several photos released after the fact, a significant Lucifer character is returning for the back half of this split season. If you want to go into Season 5, Episode 9, and beyond unscathed, be warned that spoilers are ahead. However, it won't be anything that Netflix hasn't already released itself about the new batch of stories.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Creator Reveals the Finale Moment He Winged

Attack On Titan creator has revealed that one now-infamous moment of the finale was actually improvised in the moment, as he was writing the manga's finale chapter. According to Hajime Isayama (via Baidu and Reddit), Eren Yeager's whiny line of dialogue "No, I don't want that!" was something that he just went with, during the process of drawing the panels for the scene. Now that line of dialogue from Eren has become a major focal point for a lot of fans, in the larger discussion of the overall controversial Attack On Titan ending. hearing that it wasn't exactly part of Isayama's deeper plan for the series' resolution won't make critics feel any better.