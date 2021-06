Growth hacking is a technique that widely depends on the derived data as it needs customers for the growth of a company, organization, or business. Growth Hacking is a term widely used in the marketing sector that is centered on the growth of a company or organization. Growth Hacking aims to establish a solid customer base by spending a minimum budget under a limited period. The term “Growth Hacker” was introduced in the year 2010 by entrepreneur Sean Ellis and that aims to enhance the growth of a business in multiple ways by building maximum customers in a short period. Product development and marketing cycles are specially put into focus in growth hacking. Many business persons aspire to opt for growth hacking in order to get success in their businesses. Growth hacking is an agile process in which procedures are divided into small steps, and each step is adaptable in order to get a perfect outcome. Here we shall discuss a few of the growth hacking tips that you can opt for in order to make your business profitable.