Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume

F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $13.50 $29.0K 51.0K 72.5K

TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/28/21 $630.00 $147.4K 10.9K 37.0K

NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $37.00 $29.6K 10.6K 21.0K

BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $215.00 $26.5K 12.1K 10.4K

OLLI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $864.0K 158 6.6K

XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $45.00 $62.0K 13.6K 6.4K

WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $9.00 $30.0K 3.9K 5.3K

JWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $34.00 $57.8K 2 4.4K

PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $115.00 $92.5K 5.2K 3.0K

DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $100.00 $61.3K 32 2.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 938 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 51090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.4K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 10935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 10643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 281 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 12106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OLLI (NASDAQ:OLLI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $864.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1774 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 13617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 912 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 3993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 562 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Discretionary#Strike Price#Consumer Sentiment#Nasdaq Inc#Total Cost#72585#Tsla#Xpev#Jwn#Unusual Options Activity#Bullish Sentiment#Bearish Sentiment#Neutral Sentiment#Expiration#Options Alert Terminology#Put Contracts#Today#Pton#Parties#Wkhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Trade Desk's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $566. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Ford Motor's Unusual Options Activity

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $13.71 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Consumer Stocks In Focus

Top Consumer Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Right Now. Like it or not, consumers are a vital element of the business world today. In fact, some of the top stocks in the stock market today would be consumer stocks because of this. Across the board, we can see that consumer-focused businesses are gaining momentum. To begin with, conventional travel and leisure companies are seeing increased booking figures. Earlier today, United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) revealed that airline ticket fares are up, reaching 2019 levels. According to UAL, this is because of the high demand for travel services as we reach the tail-end of the pandemic.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: C3.ai

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $58.6. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSE:SOXS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.68. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Toll Brothers

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw three times as many calls trading than usual in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) on Monday. Calls outpaced puts by more than 2.5 to 1. The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the options market is implying a...
EconomyBenzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said traders bought around 5,000 contracts of the June $48 calls in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. They paid $1.60 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $49.60 or 3.57% above the current price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $37.52 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Marketsinvesting.com

Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Shine as US Economy Reopens

The world’s largest economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus outbreak-induced slowdown. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nucor Corporation, Plug Power

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that somebody stepped in and bought the October $110 calls in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on Friday, expecting a $9 move between now and October. Najarian sees an even brighter future for Nucor so he bought calls in the name and he is probably going to hold them for three months.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Rusell 2000 index surges 2% Wednesday and gains in energy, consumer discretionary keep S&P, Dow afloat

The Dow finished barely positive Wednesday on its 125th birthday but the broader market clinched modest gains, powered by a rise in energy and consumer discretionary as investors appeared to grow assured that the Federal Reserve wouldn't react to rising inflation by rapidly withdrawing easy-money policies. Against the backdrop, the Russell 2000 index closed up around 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index edged 0.2% higher at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.6% to reach around 13,738. Shares of Ford Motor Co. shot up 8.5% after the vehicle maker said it planned to spend $30 billion on vehicle electrification by 2025, up from a previously stated goal of $22 billion in EV spending. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers grilled the heads of banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. Morgan Stanley , Bank of America Corp. , Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs . In other corporate news, shares of Amazon finished up 0.2% after its announcement to by MGM.
Stocksinvesting.com

Clearfield (CLFD) Surges 11.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares ended the last trading session 11.3% higher at $42.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks. CLFD’s rally is driven by optimism over its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $67,815.18 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.