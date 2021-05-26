10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $13.50 $29.0K 51.0K 72.5K

TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/28/21 $630.00 $147.4K 10.9K 37.0K

NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $37.00 $29.6K 10.6K 21.0K

BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $215.00 $26.5K 12.1K 10.4K

OLLI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $864.0K 158 6.6K

XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $45.00 $62.0K 13.6K 6.4K

WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $9.00 $30.0K 3.9K 5.3K

JWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $34.00 $57.8K 2 4.4K

PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $115.00 $92.5K 5.2K 3.0K

DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $100.00 $61.3K 32 2.5K

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 938 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 51090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.4K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 10935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 10643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 281 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 12106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OLLI (NASDAQ:OLLI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $864.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1774 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 13617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 912 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 3993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 562 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

