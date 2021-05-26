Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil: Village Lady Dimitrescu is brought to life by the character’s face model

By Hope Bellingham
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Resident Evil: Village villain Lady Dimitrescu has received the highest honor a character can get... being cosplayed by your face model. Helena Mankowsa who provided the face of Lady D, whilst Maggie Robertson brought the character to life via mo-cap, has released a series of photos of herself cosplaying the character. In a post captioned “Oh, there you are!” Mankowsa looks exactly like Lady D as she re-enacts the character’s famous twist towards the camera.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yekaterina Lisina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#The Resident#Sasha#Halloween#Animal Crossing#Evil Village Labyrinths#Face#Cosplay#Model#Dogs#Camera#Mo Cap#K Dramas#Bellingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamesava360.com

10 Best Resident Evil Village Mods

The Craziest Mods for Resident Evil Village! Subscribe for more great content! https://wmojo.com/mojoplays-subscribe. Who says you can't improve upon perfection? In this video we're looking at 10 of the craziest mods for Resident Evil Village. Our list includes “Play as Lady Dimitrescu”, “Fly Swatter”, “Banana Gun and Spoon Knife”, “Ghostface”, “Spongebob Paintings and Photos” and more! Which of these mods gave you the biggest laugh? Let us know in the comments below!
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Resident Evil Village: Where to Find All Goats of Warding Guide

Capcom may have cut a lot of content from Village, but it still has plenty of time-consuming collectibles to be found. This Resident Evil Village goats of warding guide will help you find the twenty statues as quickly as possible to unlock the Heretic trophy or achievement. Destroying one goat will also unlock the Cynic trophy or achievement.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil crossover adds Nemesis and AI zombies, but no Lady D

Dead by Daylight, the wildly popular multiplayer slash-em-up, celebrated its fifth anniversary by announcing the game has now reached 36 million players (across all platforms), and a new Resident Evil crossover that launches on June 15. The announcement came with the above CGI trailer that shows Nemesis, the tyrant from Resident Evil 3 and the new killer coming to Dead by Daylight, throwing some unfortunate soul into a car.
Video Gamessxustudentmedia.com

Resident Evil Village: Action-Horror is Back

Resident Evil: Village is the latest mainline installment in the 25-year-old horror franchise. Following three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, Village takes place in a mysterious part of Europe where Ethan Winters (the protagonist of Resident Evil 7) is living happily with his wife Mia and his new daughter Rose. Things quickly turn sour when Chris Refield (the franchise’s primary hero) guns down Mia and kidnaps baby Rose.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Every door and safe code in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil, as a series, has always featured secret codes and safes for players to find. In most cases, these codes grant players access to upgrades and valuable treasures. While the same can be said for Resident Evil Village, the series; most recent installment, players will need to find these codes to progress the game. Here is every door and safe code in Resident Evil Village, along with their rewards.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Review: Caught In The Role Of A Hero

Before the announcements began coming through from Capcom that we were going to get a new Resident Evil game, many players found it believable that the story of Ethan Winters was over after Resident Evil 7. To the surprise of many, we learned that Resident Evil Village was, once again, starring Ethan Winters, but I doubt anybody was expecting the journey that they would lead us through this time. Caught off guard and confused with a lack of intel, we once again find ourselves caught in the role of being the hero to fight against some crazy bosses and learn what’s really going on in this quaint little village.
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil Village: Third Person Gameplay Mod

Looking for a change in perspective? Don't worry, Fluffyquack has got you covered with this Resident Evil Village third-person mod! So whether you're in the mood for a 3rd person over-the-shoulder RE4 style experience or you just want to see what Ethan Winters looks like, this mod has you covered. Want to download it for yourself? Here is the link! https://www.patreon.com/FluffyQuack.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Does Resident Evil’s Ethan Winters Deserve the Hate? (Village Spoilers Ahead)

Resident Evil is a series that prides itself on delivering two things extremely well; horror and characters mixed with a little bit of camp. Resident Evil Village is no different, however there seems to be an outpouring of strong feelings towards the main protagonist Ethan Winters. Does he deserve the title of “worst character in RE”? Are we missing something? Or did we get so hyped up about Lady Dimitrescu, that Ethan just could not compare?
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Awesome Resident Evil Village Art Imagines The Four Lords As Pokémon Trainers

Resident Evil Village and Pokémon are two franchises you wouldn’t expect to meet, but that’s exactly what a talented artist has decided to base their latest creation on. For those not aware, the newest installment in Capcom’s revered survival horror IP takes place in a mysterious hamlet populated by four lords. These individuals, all boasting unique powers granted to them by Mother Miranda and the so-called Megamycete superorganism, must be defeated by protagonist Ethan Winters in order for him to be reunited with his daughter, Rose. This setup is a popular trope in video games with several parallels in the likes of Dark Souls and Pokémon, with the latter being what Twitter user Moth has decided is the perfect fit for their fan-made crossover.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Dead by Daylight Announces a Resident Evil Collaboration, Sans Dimitrescu

It’s official: Resident Evil is coming to Dead by Daylight. And before you ask, the big lady is not included. Behaviour Interactive is celebrating Dead by Daylight’s fifth anniversary today with a trailer announcement of this collaboration, along with the fact that the game has now reached 36 million players across all platforms. The crossover is set to release on June 15.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Resident Evil Village's Beneviento house is like the monstrous lovechild of PT and Resi 7

Despite being a self-professed wimp when it comes to horror games, it takes a fair amount to properly rattle me when I'm actually playing them. I tend to get more stressed than frightened when playing games like Resident Evil, and the only time I've ever been properly scared and actually screamed in my seat was when I was playing P.T, Kojima's short teaser game on PS4 for the now cancelled Silent Hills. I had the lights on, Matthew by my side, and yet when we turned a corner in that creepy, looping corridor house, a ghost suddenly rushed us out of nowhere. Both of us yelled in terror at the sight of it, and it took ages for us to calm down and work up the courage to carry on.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Find the Mask of Joy in Resident Evil Village

How do you find the Mask of Joy in Resident Evil Village? Resident Evil Village has been out for a couple of weeks now and I’m not sure if the game is actually hard or if I’m just stupid, but I still can’t beat the game. It’s taken me so long to get through what seems like what should have been incredibly simple tasks (like checking my inventory for a Key Item that I needed to progress through the story), but for some reason I just never got it. One thing that I did eventually get was how to find the four angel masks hidden in the castle. With the help of Jeffrey Parkin and a little bit of intuition, I was finally able to find the masks and move on with my life, and by move on with my life I absolutely mean writing about how you can find these masks yourself! So, how do you go about finding the Mask of Joy in Resident Evil Village?
Video GamesCollider

'Resident Evil Village': Let's Talk About the Dollmaker Donna Beneviento & Her Tragic Story

Though Lady Dimitrescu and her darling daughters were the main focus of Capcom's marketing rollout for Resident Evil Village, fans soon grew to love some of the other campy characters once they got their hands on the game. The Four Lords of the Village and their minions are obviously the standouts here. One of them, however, prefers a life of isolation, shadows, and even living in an otherworldly dreamscape rather than facing the real world as it is. So it's to Donna Beneviento we turn our attention now.