Resident Evil: Village Lady Dimitrescu is brought to life by the character’s face model
Resident Evil: Village villain Lady Dimitrescu has received the highest honor a character can get... being cosplayed by your face model. Helena Mankowsa who provided the face of Lady D, whilst Maggie Robertson brought the character to life via mo-cap, has released a series of photos of herself cosplaying the character. In a post captioned “Oh, there you are!” Mankowsa looks exactly like Lady D as she re-enacts the character’s famous twist towards the camera.www.gamesradar.com