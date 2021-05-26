Resident Evil: Village Lady Dimitrescu is brought to life by the character’s face model

How do you find the Mask of Joy in Resident Evil Village? Resident Evil Village has been out for a couple of weeks now and I’m not sure if the game is actually hard or if I’m just stupid, but I still can’t beat the game. It’s taken me so long to get through what seems like what should have been incredibly simple tasks (like checking my inventory for a Key Item that I needed to progress through the story), but for some reason I just never got it. One thing that I did eventually get was how to find the four angel masks hidden in the castle. With the help of Jeffrey Parkin and a little bit of intuition, I was finally able to find the masks and move on with my life, and by move on with my life I absolutely mean writing about how you can find these masks yourself! So, how do you go about finding the Mask of Joy in Resident Evil Village?