More travelers expected for upcoming holiday weekend

By Post-Register staff
 2021-05-26

66% more Washingtonians are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to data from AAA Travel. Close to 882,000 Washington residents are estimated to travel more than 50 miles or more from their homes this weekend. The number of travellers is up from 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was still young, but still less than 2019, according to AAA Travel.

