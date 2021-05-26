More travelers expected for upcoming holiday weekend

In this week’s developments, a new regional carrier will start flying later this month from Reno-Tahoe Airport to eight destinations in California, Oregon, and Washington State; pilot unions at American and Southwest suggest that holiday flight schedules could be affected if they don’t get exemptions from vaccine mandates; Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduces a bill requiring domestic passenger vaccinations or negative COVID tests; Singapore Airlines will bring back SFO-Hong Kong flights next month; international route news from JetBlue, Turkish Airlines, KLM, Delta, Icelandair, Air New Zealand and Qantas; Thailand will end quarantine requirement for vaccinated foreigners in November; American Airlines has a new code-sharing partner in India and United adds one in South Africa; European start-up Norse Atlantic wants to fly to Ontario, Calif.; Avelo adds Burbank-Tucson service; and the TSA reduces the cost of renewing PreCheck membership.

