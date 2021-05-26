UNL Student Joins ACN As Summer Intern

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your local high school, invites families in the area to host U.S. State Department sponsored scholarship students from a variety of countries: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, India, Indonesia and Turkey to name a few. These young scholars who will be arriving in August are merit-based scholarship finalists on the FLEX and YES programs that are sponsored by the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The Future Leaders Exchange Program (FLEX) brings in students from countries that were once part of the former Soviet Union. The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program (YES) provides scholarships for high school students from countries with significant Muslim populations.