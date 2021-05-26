Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UNL Student Joins ACN As Summer Intern

antelopecountynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the most sought after interns from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Brian Beach had plenty of offers for internships this summer. But he wanted to work with a specific newspaper — the Antelope County News. “As I was looking for newspaper internships for the summer, my journalism professor...

www.antelopecountynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unl#Acn#Interns#Sports Journalism#New Media#Acn#Unl#The Antelope County News#Pitzer Digital#Ups#Huskers#Newspaper Internships#Professor#Awards#Neligh#Track Athlete#Offers#Page Design#Kansas City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Canadian Lakes, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Canadian Lakes native joins PR firm as intern

Amber Higgins, a senior at Michigan State University from Canadian Lakes has joined Lezotte Miller Public Relations Inc. as a project assistant intern for the summer term. She will assist the LM staff with communication projects for clients and social media outreach for the firm. Along with responsibilities at LM...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

IMPORTANT: Guidance for International Graduate Students

Dear Syracuse University International Graduate Student:. We are thrilled to welcome you to the Syracuse University campus. We are looking forward to seeing you and excited to begin the academic year. We appreciate your patience as the University has responded to rapidly changing circumstances. These include both pandemic conditions and...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

Royal Experience Program Names Summer Interns

The Royal Experience Summer Internship Program will provide five University of Scranton students, selected from a competitive pool, a stipend of up to $4,000 to support their participation in a meaningful unpaid internship for the summer of 2021. The program was started in 2016 through funding by the University’s Parents’ Executive Council and the donations of alumni and friends of the University.
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

UH-Hilo: International student population dips, will rebound

The number of international students enrolled at the University of Hawaii at Hilo dipped slightly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but school officials predict a return to pre-pandemic levels in the upcoming fall semester. Jim Mellon, director of International Student Services, said that when the pandemic began in March 2020,...
PodcastSedalia Democrat

Democrat welcomes summer news interns

The Democrat has welcomed two news interns for the summer. Skye Melcher and Andrea Merritt will be spending the summer months working in the Democrat newsroom as they learn more about community journalism. “It has been several years since we’ve had interns in the newsroom, so I’m excited to offer...
East Greenwich, RIProvidence Business News

More students can take RIDE ACN college courses via New England Tech

EAST GREENWICH – New England Institute of Technology, which has offered free college courses for high school students through the R.I. Department of Education’s All Course Network program since 2016, has broadened its eligibility criteria. Students from private schools and home-schooled students can now take part in more than 25...
CollegesNews On 6

Student Spotlight: Overcoming Hurdles To Become Graduates

Camille Carey was always told she would never make it into college. A Texas native-turned-Poke, Carey learned very early she had dyslexia and dysgraphia. "I was told that college was not going to be for me," Carey, a recent Master’s graduate at Oklahoma State University, said. Thanks to a strong...
Educationclarkchronicle.com

Clark students join peers for this year’s Student Voice Panel

The early 2021 student panel was held with concern as to how students were experiencing remote learning. The student panel, held usually twice a year, is an event that takes place at the GUSD headquarters. Since the district was still in lockdown, the student panel had to once again take place over Zoom on Feb. 23.
EducationConnersville News-Examiner

ASSE International is seeking host families for exchange students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your local high school, invites families in the area to host U.S. State Department sponsored scholarship students from a variety of countries: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, India, Indonesia and Turkey to name a few. These young scholars who will be arriving in August are merit-based scholarship finalists on the FLEX and YES programs that are sponsored by the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The Future Leaders Exchange Program (FLEX) brings in students from countries that were once part of the former Soviet Union. The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program (YES) provides scholarships for high school students from countries with significant Muslim populations.
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

New Snowden intern joins The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Observer will have an extra pair of hands helping out in the newsroom this summer with intern Carlos Fuentes. Fuentes comes to the La Grande newsroom through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, which pairs student journalists from universities in Oregon with local newspapers.
CollegesThe Tab

UCAS accidentally rejects 20,000 students’ uni offers

UCAS accidentally automatically rejected 20,000 students this morning. A glitch in its system meant around one in five of the 100,000 students who have until midnight tonight to make their university decisions, instead received emails this morning telling them their offers had been lost, Schools Week reports. UCAS tweeted this...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

University of Idaho Promotes Its First Black Male to Full Professor

At just 36 years old, Dr. Sydney Freeman Jr. has made history, becoming the first Black man promoted to a full professor at the University of Idaho. Typically it takes faculty members about 10 to 12 years to become a full professor at the university. But Freeman achieved the title in just five years and seven months, Because of Them We Can reported. After graduating from Auburn University in 2011 with a degree in higher education administration, Freeman worked as the director in the Teaching and Learning Center at Tuskegee University for three years.
CollegesMarietta Daily Journal

Late-in-life college grad is university's outstanding STEM graduate

SAN DIEGO – Zsuzsanna Dianovics was 7 years old when her family moved to the U.S. from Hungary. From an early age, she remembers her mom insisting that one day Zsuzsanna would make the family proud as a first-generation college student. But when Dianovics was attending university in Illinois in...
Educationoyaop.com

10 Free Online Course for Students || Join Now

This course picks up where CS50 leaves off, transitioning from web development to mobile app development with React Native. The course introduces you to modern JavaScript (including ES6 and ES7) as well as to JSX, a JavaScript extension. Through hands-on projects, you’ll gain experience with React and its paradigms, app architecture, and user interfaces. The course culminates in a final project for which you’ll implement an app entirely of your own design.
Minoritiesindiancountrytoday.com

Foundation recruits Native students, then mistreats them

When I started my master’s in social work at Washington University in Saint Louis, I didn’t tell anyone I was pregnant. I was worried I would be treated differently or not taken seriously as a student. I didn’t realize how correct I was. Not only was I treated differently; I was actively punished for choosing to become a parent.
Aerospace & Defensethetotalplug.com

Air Force Father Surprises Daughter at High School Graduation

A United States Air Force father surprises his daughter at her high school graduation in Kings Mill, Ohio. According to CNN, Kings High School senior, Grace Macke, didn’t believe her dad, Master Sgt. Drew Macke, would be able to make it to her graduation ceremony after he was deployed to the Middle East last fall.
AgricultureJacksonville Journal Courier

Intern joins Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau

Hannah Dambacher has joined Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau as a summer intern. She is the daughter of Bridget Dambacher of Virginia. Hannah Dambacher will assist with Ag in the Classroom as well as the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Young Leaders Program, and develop skills in agricultural communications. She is also the 2021...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

TMSG: Father & Daughter Graduate College Together With Honors

It was a family affair at a recent graduation at SUNY Buffalo State College. Clairmar Galarza wasn't the only one graduating from the school, her father Cesar completed his degree as well. The Galarza family had moved to New York from Puerto Rico in 2008, as reported by Newsner. Cesar didn't know any English, but eventually he went on to learn it as he worked as a welder. Years passed, he found a passion for helping others.
CollegesDaily Reflector

Williams receives a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard

Prince Williams, a recent graduate of Duplin County Early College and James Sprunt Community College received a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard University and plans to major in either Political Science or Economics. “My tuition, room, and board total were $74,528 and all are covered,” said Williams. “I received...