Warren County, PA

CWD has been detected in Warren County. Here's how that will impact deer hunting.

Erie Times-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic Wasting Disease has been found for the first time in northwestern Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday a confirmed positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a white-tailed deer on a Warren County hunting preserve. Remaining deer were euthanized and all tested negative for the disease. Stephanie Powers, spokesperson, said 15 deer were euthanized. The department has quarantined the preserve for five years. Contact tracing on the deer's origin, such as if it came from another preserve, is underway to determine any further exposure is in progress and may necessitate additional quarantines.

www.goerie.com
