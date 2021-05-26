Memorial Day ceremonies planned

On Tuesday, September 28, the All Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony is set to take place at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott, AZ. In 1984 discussions began with various veterans’ groups to develop an All-Veterans Memorial for Yavapai County. It wasn’t until April of 1989 that the statue designed and created by Neil Logan was complete, and ready to be dedicated by the Yavapai Vietnam Veterans Association. The statue depicts a standing U.S. Marine stretching his left arm to the sky as he holds up a wounded Marine kneeling at his side. In 2006 the Sunup Rotary Club rededicated and began annual maintenance for the monument and its surroundings.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO