Memorial Day ceremonies planned
Memorial Day ceremonies honoring fallen veterans are set for May 31 at Soap Lake Cemetery at 10 a.m., Ephrata Cemetery at 11 a.m., and Quincy Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Each ceremony will be a little different with flag raising and lowering, speakers, color guard, firing squad and playing of taps, but all are for the purpose of remembering those who have given their lives for this country. Organizers ask attendees to keep social distancing in mind.www.qvpr.com
Comments / 0