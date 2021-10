The Dakota State Trojan men’s cross country and men’s outdoor track & field teams will be honored on Saturday at homecoming for their 2020-21 NSAA Championships. The cross country team won their third North Star Athletic Association championship in 2020. The Trojans had previously won three straight cross-country titles from 1989-91. The men’s outdoor track & field team was behind 13 points to Dickinson State prior to the final two events in the NSAA Championship. The team came back by having three runners as the top finishers in the 5,000 meters and winning the 4×400-meter relay. Last week, DSU Athletics honored the Esports League of Legends and women’s basketball team conference championships. Kickoff is a 4:00 p.m. against Mayville State on Jammin’ Country 103.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO