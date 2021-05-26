Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook says Russia pushed the most disinformation on its platform since 2016

By Andrew Wyrich
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIe3v_0aC9AFKK00

Facebook on Wednesday said Russia pushed the most amount of disinformation on the platform over the past four years, but it also found plenty originating in the U.S.

Russia’s disinformation campaign amid the 2016 presidential election made the most headlines, and the country has still been the largest source of disinformation on Facebook since then, the social media giant said in a report released Wednesday.

Russia led the group with the most “coordinated inauthentic behavior networks” Facebook has taken down between 2017 and 2020. Iran, Myanmar, the U.S., and Ukraine rounded out the top five countries where networks originated from.

Those networks are defined by Facebook as any “coordinated network of accounts, pages and groups on our platforms that centrally relies on fake accounts to mislead Facebook and people using our services about who is behind the operation and what they are doing.”

Facebook also noted in the report that the U.S. was by far the country that was most targeted by influence operations over the past four years.

Overall, Facebook said it has removed more than 150 networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior since 2017.

“Influence operations are not new, but over the past several years they have burst into global public consciousness,” Facebook’s report reads. “These campaigns attempt to undermine trust in civic institutions and corrupt public debate by exploiting the same digital tools that have diversified the online public square and empowered critical discussions from Me Too to the Black Lives Matter movements.”

As for the 2020 U.S. election, Facebook said it found operations in Russia, China, and Iran but also numerous ones from the U.S. itself.

The social media giant said “more than half” of the campaigns that originated domestically were “operated by conspiratorial and fringe political actors that used fake accounts to amplify their views and to make them appear more popular than they were.”

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

132K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Iran#Disinformation#Fringe#Ukraine#Social Networks#Campaign#Influence Operations#Corrupt Public Debate#Matter Movements#Country#Critical Discussions#Fake Accounts#Myanmar#Civic Institutions#Pages#Election#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Daily Dot

Trump will stay banned from Facebook for at least 2 years

Former President Donald Trump will be banned from Facebook for two years, the social media giant said on Friday. After those two years are up, they will reevaluate to see if the “risk to public safety has receded.”. The announcement was a response to the company’s quasi-independent Oversight Board, which...
POTUSPosted by
Daily Dot

Biden finally says TikTok won’t be banned in the U.S.—for now

President Joe Biden has revoked an executive order from former President Donald Trump that sought to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. In a statement on Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden has instead replaced the directive with an order to conduct an “evidence-based” analysis of apps produced by foreign adversaries.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Russia Holds off Slowing Down Google and Facebook - Agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is not yet planning to slow down the speed of Google and Facebook over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Thursday, citing communications regulator Roskomnadzor. Twitter's service, meanwhile, has been the victim of a punitive slowdown since March, part of...
Internetinews.co.uk

Facebook, Google and Twitter told to crack down on disinformation by EU

The European Commission on Wednesday told tech titans such as Facebook, Google and Twitter to tweak their algorithms and boost fact-checking to stop the spread of lies and disinformation. The commission, the EU’s executive body, wants the firms to set clear benchmarks to deal with disinformation, and be more transparent...
Technologyamericanmilitarynews.com

Moscow court fines Facebook, Google for failing to delete content banned in Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian court has issued fines against Facebook and Google over their failure to delete content deemed by Moscow as illegal. U.S.-based social-network giant Facebook was fined 26 million rubles ($353,000) by Moscow’s Tagansky District...
Internetkyma.com

Facebook cites Russia, Iran as top sources of fake activity

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Facebook is blaming foreign influences for much of the false information on its platform, citing campaigns of Russia, Iran and Myanmar as the top sources. The social media site published a report Wednesday looking at the fake activity, finding that these campaigns primarily targeted people living in the US.
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook’s Spark AR platform expands to video calling with Multipeer API

Soon, these AR effects will be available for video calling on Messenger, Instagram and Portal with the introduction of a Multipeer API. Creators can develop effects that bring call participants together by using a shared AR effect. As an example, Spark AR shared a promo video of a birthday party held over a video call, in which an AR party hat appears on each of the participants’ heads.
InternetWashington Examiner

Jewish advocacy group calls on Facebook to reduce antisemitism on platform

Jewish advocacy group the Anti-Defamation League is pushing Facebook to apply its content moderation rules more consistently and stop allowing antisemitism to be promoted on its platform. In a letter to Facebook's independent Oversight Board on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League asked it to overrule Facebook's decision to allow antisemitic posts...
Internetmelodyinter.com

Deactivate Buhari’s accounts on your platforms- Fayose tells Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms

Following the Federal government’s decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria after the platform deleted President Buhari’s tweets referencing the Civil war, former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has called on Twitter and other social media platforms to delete the accounts of President Buhari. His tweets read”I said it before and let me reiterate it again that it is only a ‘jonah’ in a ship that can make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country. God, please save us from President Buhari, ‘the jonah in our ship’.Those undermining the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression should themselves not enjoy such right.Therefore, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other Social media platforms should deactivate all accounts associated with @MBuhari and his govt as done in Turkey in 2020 for us to have peace in Nigeria.”
Beauty & FashionEngadget

Facebook's 'Bulletin' newsletter platform could launch before the end of June

Facebook hopes to release Bulletin, its take on a Substack-like newsletter subscription product, toward the end of June. According to Recode, the company plans to offer both free and paid versions of the platform. Many of the first newsletters Facebook intends to publish will come from writers who focus on sports, fashion and the environment. They'll also be a local news angle in line with the company's Journalism Project.
Manhattan, NYCommercial Observer

Facebook Is Committed to Its Physical Offices, Top Exec Says

Facebook is in the building. As one of the most valuable companies in the world, Facebook has indisputable influence on modern workplace strategy – even before considering its animating concept is based on transferring physical life onto a digital platform. But, after a shocking work-from-home phenomenon made the world question its office space needs, one of Facebook’s top real estate executives told Commercial Observer that it has no plans to pull back on an expanding global footprint.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since March

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia reported 9,694 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number since the end of March, which took the national tally to 5,063,442 infections. The Russian coronavirus task force said that 355 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Times Leader

Faye Flam: Facebook, YouTube erred in censoring COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example. Social media companies tried to suppress any discussion of it for months. But why? There’s no strong evidence against it, and evidence for other theories is still inconclusive. Pathogens have escaped from labs many times, and people have died as a result.