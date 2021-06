Waitrose has introduced new packaging for its British strawberries that is expected to eliminate around 17 tonnes of plastic and adhesive this summer. The new ‘Air-Light’ punnet, which will come via Waitrose’s long time supplier Berry Gardens, is made of 80% recycled material, is more lightweight and incorporates a cushioned design that helps protect the fruit from damage. This has eliminated the need for a separate bubble pad used in past designs, with the glue that fixes the pad to the packaging also being removed.