Kevin Dotson Feeling Much More Comfortable Playing Left Guard This Year
As a rookie, Kevin Dotson had a little bit of the “James Washington Problem” going on. And I know, generally not many similarities between a 215-pound wide receiver and an offensive lineman pushing three bills. In college, Washington lined up almost exclusively on the right side of the offense. So he had to get comfortable moving around. Ditto with Dotson. A permanent right guard in college, he ended spending a chunk of his rookie season in Pittsburgh on the left side.steelersdepot.com