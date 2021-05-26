Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kevin Dotson Feeling Much More Comfortable Playing Left Guard This Year

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a rookie, Kevin Dotson had a little bit of the “James Washington Problem” going on. And I know, generally not many similarities between a 215-pound wide receiver and an offensive lineman pushing three bills. In college, Washington lined up almost exclusively on the right side of the offense. So he had to get comfortable moving around. Ditto with Dotson. A permanent right guard in college, he ended spending a chunk of his rookie season in Pittsburgh on the left side.

steelersdepot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Klemm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Steelers#James Washington#American Football#Left Guard#Offensive Guard#Offensive Linemen#Left Side#Lg#The New York Giants#Rt#Buffalo#Dallas#Pittsburgh#Reporters Wednesday#Denver#Ditto#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers’ David DeCastro, Kevin Dotson Ranked Among PFF’s Top Guards

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guards David DeCastro and Kevin Dotson have both been ranked among Pro Football Focus’ best at the position rankings entering the 2021 season. DeCastro checks in at No. 15 in the rankings, and while he no longer is one of the elite guards in all of football, PFF believes he is still very good on the cusp of his tenth year.
NFLchatsports.com

Kevin Dotson’s Two Personal Priorities For Year Two: Aggression And Conditioning

Two words define Kevin Dotson’s personal goals for improvement in his game entering his second season in the league for the Pittsburgh Steelers: aggression and conditioning. Coming off of an encouraging rookie season, during which he offered four quality starts, he now enters a full-time starting role at left guard in the wake of Matt Feiler’s free agency departure.
NFLchatsports.com

Kevin Dotson Says New OL Coach Adrian Klemm Brings ‘More Intensity’ To Room

A sophomore year guy like Kevin Dotson can compare and contrast. His first year coached by Shaun Sarrett versus how he’s been coached by new head offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. And Dotson sees some clear differences between the two men. He discussed the changes Klemm is bringing to the Steelers’ offensive line room.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

More comfortable Tua optimistic he'll be much better in 2021

MIAMI -- Tua Tagovailoa says his surgically repaired hip feels 10 times better than last year, and he looks different, too. 'œWhat do you think?' the Miami Dolphins quarterback said after a practice session Wednesday. 'œMy mom and my grandmother have been telling me to shave it.'. The beard's future...
NFLBradford Era

Ready or not, Alex Highsmith and Kevin Dotson are being thrust into starting roles

The star of the 2020 Steelers draft class undoubtedly was receiver Chase Claypool, who burst onto the scene with 62 catches and 11 touchdowns in his first season in the league. Two other players from last year's rookie class could be in line for breakout seasons this year as they step into full-time starting roles for the first time.
NFLchatsports.com

Kevin Dotson Confident In Rookie OL, ‘Guys Who Work Actively To Better Themselves’

Whether it was due or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line looks to be flowing with some fresh blood in 2021, following the departures of three long-tenured starters, particularly center Maurkice Pouncey. The 11-year veteran, who retired earlier this offseason, is expected to be replaced by rookie third-round pick Kendrick Green.
NFLsouthernillinoisnow.com

Tagavailoa says he’s feeling much better

UNDATED (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says his surgically repaired hip feels 10 times better than last year. He’s optimistic he’ll be much improved in Year 2, However, now 18 months removed from surgery for the hip injury that ended his Alabama career, Tagovailoa said he feels much better physically, and also has an improved grasp of the Dolphins’ playbook.
NFLNBC Sports

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is definitely more comfortable

The Dolphins narrowly missed a playoff berth last season at 10-6 and have higher aspirations for 2021. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a big factor in whether or not Miami takes that next step. Tagovailoa appears to have improved over the course of the offseason, drawing praise from teammates. On...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Former Husky QB Jacob Eason Much More Comfortable Heading Into Year Two

Even though the team he plays for brought in an experienced starter in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, former Husky quarterback Jacob Eason feels much more comfortable in his own professional skin. He's found a comfort-level with his teammates and coaches and now in year two in the same offensive system, he has a much better understanding of what is expected of him. He told the media recently that the quarterback room is different and he's not worried about competing for the backup job as we get to be about two months away from the start of training camp.
NFL247Sports

Jordan Love: Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones says quarterback is 'more comfortable' heading into year two

With Aaron Rodgers vacationing in Hawaii at the start of Green Bay Packers OTAs as his feud with the team reaches one month of being public, second-year quarterback and former first-round pick Jordan Love is taking the first-team reps at quarterback. The former Utah State star got good reviews from head coach Matt LaFleur on Tuesday, but a prominent teammate also chimed in saying he’s noticed improvement.
MLBchatsports.com

DJ Peters Feeling ‘A Lot More Comfortable’ In Third Stint With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have needed to tap into their organizational depth with plenty of frequency this season, and that has seen DJ Peters make his MLB debut. There have been struggles, but Peters’ home run in the fifth inning on Thursday night was notable in that it marked the first of his big league career. “It didn’t really hit me until after the game,” the Glendale, California native said.
NFLchatsports.com

Film Room: Kevin Dotson’s Run Blocking

Despite being not invited to the 2020 NFL combine and being drafted in the fourth round at 135 overall last season, Kevin Dotson has made a name for himself in his limited action last season in Pittsburgh. Highly regarded for his physicality as a run blocker coming out of Louisiana, Dotson has garnered the praise of local media thanks to his impressive play as a pass blocker, recording the fifth-highest pass blocking grade assigned to offensive guards last season via Pro Football Focus. While Dotson’s stellar play in pass protection is a good sign for the second-year player likely heading for a starting role at LG, I wanted to take a deep dive into some of Dotson’s key reps in the run game to consider how a full-time role may benefit the offensive line in the ground game heading into 2021.