As you must now know, it is the 3070 Ti launch day! We have had three cards sent in for us to test and see what we think. Gigabyte has been kind enough to send in their RTX 3070 Ti AORUS MASTER model which is an absolute beast of a card! It is easily the biggest 3070 Ti we have tested and even comes with an extra 6-pin power connector over the other models we have on hand. As things stand, I was a tiny bit excited to test this one as we received it last and it is just so massive, want to make sure it has the performance to match. As with the 3080 Ti launch, things are a bit lacklustre here but it is what it is at this point.