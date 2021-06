The apparel industry is among the biggest and most important segments of any country. It is among the biggest employers and contributes significantly to a nation’s GDP. This industry includes the manufacturing and selling of finished clothing for all age groups. China is the biggest apparel market globally, followed by America. It is estimated that the global apparel market was worth more than $750 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach almost $1,200 billion by 2022. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the apparel industry.