The Sandman on Netflix has one of the best casts of any TV show

By Samuel Roberts
TechRadar
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has revealed the full cast for its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's mega-selling Sandman comic book – and it's absolutely filled with big names. New cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste as the character Death, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine – an ancestor of popular DC Comics magic character John Constantine in the comics. Other cast members include Harry Potter's David Thewlis, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K's Patton Oswalt and Nip/Tuck's Joely Richardson.

