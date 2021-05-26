The Sandman on Netflix has one of the best casts of any TV show

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, May 26 is a sign of the apocalypse, as Cocomelon, the YouTube animated series for babies, rises all the way to No. 2 spot. What's absurd is that not only is Cocomelon dominating on Netflix, it's also one of the top channels on YouTube. This is Cocomelon's world, we're all just living in it. Who Killed Sara? hangs on to the top spot, but it seems like a matter of time before Cocomelon becomes a prime suspect in the question of who killed Who Killed Sara?.