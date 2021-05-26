DIY Foam Party Machines

Technically, FOMO means “fear of missing out.” And in actual fact, if you don’t get the FOAMO, you’re damn sure to be missing out on one of the most epically awesome summer toys we’ve ever seen. It’s a foam-machine outdoor toy for kids. A water toy like no other, designed for your backyard. So yes, of course you need a water slide if you plan on dragging your kids off their tablets. And yes, you need a proper water blaster. But ultimately, those are the fixtures of summer, neither truly novel nor wildly surprising. That’s where the FOAMO foam machine comes in.