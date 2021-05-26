Cancel
DIY Foam Party Machines

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Machine is a fun, interactive solution for creating tons of foam in outdoor spaces to help create at-home parties that are unlike anything previously possible. The unit works by being positioned and set up for use, and will go to work producing ample foam in mere minutes to quickly fill up an entire outdoor space. The system makes use of water and a foam solution that can be mixed in a container before being connected to the blower.

