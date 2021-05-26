Cancel
NBA

Anthony Davis Credits Lakers’ Experience For Closing Out Suns In Tight Game 2

By Matt Peralta
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, winning Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns and tying up the series at a game apiece. Anthony Davis was the storyline heading into the night as there was a lot of chatter and criticism about his Game 1 performance. Davis responded with a huge night against the Suns, recording 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal in 40 minutes.

Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

