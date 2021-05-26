Anthony Davis Credits Lakers’ Experience For Closing Out Suns In Tight Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, winning Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns and tying up the series at a game apiece. Anthony Davis was the storyline heading into the night as there was a lot of chatter and criticism about his Game 1 performance. Davis responded with a huge night against the Suns, recording 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal in 40 minutes.lakersnation.com