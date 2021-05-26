Authorities: Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop At 130 MPH Injured PA Trooper Car During I-78 Pursuit

Route 78 Photo Credit: Famartin - Wikipedia

A Delaware County drive trying to flee a traffic stop on Route 78 at speeds around 130 miles per hour struck a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle injuring a trooper in Lehigh County, authorities said.

A trooper tried stopping Mohamed D. Diallo, of Yeadon, after spotting his Dodge Charger going 80 miles an hour in a construction zone, weaving in and out of traffic and following other cars too closely around 9:30 p.m. Monday in Weisenberg Township, WFMZ says citing a criminal complaint.

Instead of stopping, 27-year-old Diallo sped away in the right shoulder of the highway, the outlet says.

Another marked patrol vehicle who entered the eastbound side of the highway at Exit 49 was rear ended by Diallo twice, sending another marked patrol vehicle into the fleeing Challenger, State Police said.

The impact of the second crash stopped Diallo's car, police said.

The trooper whose vehicle was struck suffered minor injuries, PSP said.

Diallo was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and several traffic offenses, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.