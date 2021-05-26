Cancel
Michigan State

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 victory. Civale improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings. Civale started the ninth but left after Jeimer Candelario singled and Miguel Cabrera walked. James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

