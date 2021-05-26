Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

City to replace, reroute 982 feet of sewer line, install four manholes

ktbb.com
 15 days ago

TYLER — The Tyler City Council unanimously voted to authorize a $348,218 contract with A&B Construction, LLC to replace and reroute a 10-inch sanitary sewer line and install four manholes in the 2800 block of South Southwest Loop 323. That’s near the Walton Road intersection. “The City assessed the line and determined the segment of sewer line is eroding and compromising the line and adjacent manholes,” said Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus. According to a news release, the project includes removing and replacing about 982 linear feet of a gravity sanitary sewer main, rerouting the line and constructing and installing four manholes.

ktbb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitary Sewer#The Tyler City Council#A B Construction#Llc#Sewer Line#Adjacent Manholes#Walton Road#Gravity#Four Manholes#Reroute 982
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
East Texas, PAKTRE

Flooding reported around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a week of heavy rain forecasted, roads are already flooding around parts of East Texas. Some parked cars on Douglas Boulevard, near the intersection of Noble Street, in Tyler were close to being flooded. Tyler police have closed the road. A park in Jasper appeared...
Tyler, TXKLTV

Water leak forces class cancellation at Overton ISD schools

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning Overton ISD decided to cancel classes due to a major water leak in town. According to a press release from Overton ISD the district was informed shortly after 6 a.m. that there was a major water leak in town and that there will be no water pressure on the OISD campuses for much of the day.
Tyler, TXKLTV

City of Tyler hosts ribbon cutting for Woldert Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Woldert Park Thursday afternoon that had previously been postponed due to COVID-19. The park is equipped with a new playground, basketball courts, a splash pad and a baseball field named after former Tyler City Council member Ed Moore who passed away last December. Moore helped lead the charge in renovating the park and for one city council member Dr. Shirley McKellar that’s what makes the park grand opening bitter sweet because Moore was not able to see his project in its final form.