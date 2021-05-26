City to replace, reroute 982 feet of sewer line, install four manholes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Woldert Park Thursday afternoon that had previously been postponed due to COVID-19. The park is equipped with a new playground, basketball courts, a splash pad and a baseball field named after former Tyler City Council member Ed Moore who passed away last December. Moore helped lead the charge in renovating the park and for one city council member Dr. Shirley McKellar that’s what makes the park grand opening bitter sweet because Moore was not able to see his project in its final form.