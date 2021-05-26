Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Asian American Leadership Spotlight: Stuart Shih, Fidelity Investments

caelusgreenroom.com
 14 days ago

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Common Impact is spotlighting members of the AAPI community who are making a difference every day through their careers and social impact work. Today we hear from Stuart Shih, Director, Architecture at Fidelity Investments, about authentic leadership, active listening, and his recent workforce development skills-based volunteering project with Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

www.caelusgreenroom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Virtual Volunteering#Leadership Development#Business Development#Community Engagement#Social Engagement#Common Impact#Information Technology#The Nc Navigator#Ncbce#Ri#Citizen Schools#Csr#Aapi Heritage Month#Authentic Leadership#Spotlight#Aapi Leadership#Skills Development#Professional Skills#Careers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyInsurance News Net

7-TOOL ADVISOR BY ONE SEVEN ACQUIRES COLLEGE FUNDING EVOLUTION

Purchase Strengthens Company’s Position in the Financial Industry. 7-Tool Advisor of One Seven, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm in Beachwood, Ohio, has acquired the turnkey college planning marketing system, College Funding Evolution (CFE). In order to stay even further ahead of the competition, 7-Tool Advisor, will now be offering...
Atlanta, GAatlantarealestateforum.com

New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo Discusses Underserved Markets

New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo is today’s guest on the All About Atlanta Real Estate segment of the Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio podcast. Hosted by Carol Morgan and Todd Schick, take a listen to learn more about New American Funding’s leadership style and company culture. New American Funding is a top national mortgage provider dedicated to serving underrepresented demographics and helping families and individuals improve their quality of living.
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Many Asian Americans Are Struggling Invisibly

Like many low-wage restaurant workers, Su Hua Mei and her husband lost their jobs last spring as the pandemic took hold. With a toddler to care for, it’s been a harrowing time for this immigrant couple from China. They speak little English and only finished high school. They’re at risk...
Educationaithority.com

Gecko Appoints High Profile Chair as Education Technology Specialist Plots North America Expansion

New Chair Jeremy Cooper Is a Former President at Hobsons, and Senior Executive With Blackboard and RM Education. Gecko has appointed a high profile chair as the education technology specialist that helps universities engage and recruit students plots further international expansion. Jeremy Cooper, a former President at Hobsons, and senior executive at Blackboard and RM Education, becomes Gecko’s Non-executive Chairman as Gecko enters its next phase of growth. Cooper brings extensive industry experience to the role at Gecko as a previous President and Chief Sales Officer at Hobsons, Vice-President for Europe at Blackboard, the world’s largest educational technology group, and as Managing Director at RM Education.
MarketsBusiness Insider

BMO Recognized at 2021 Responsible Investment Association Leadership Awards

Received top honours in the Market Education and Stewardship categories. TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management Canada (BMO GAM) was today recognized at the Responsible Investment Association's (RIA) 2021 Leadership Awards – receiving the highest score in the Market Education and Stewardship categories. "It's an honour...
Minoritiesappraisalbuzz.com

Examining Disparities Among Asian-American Homeowners

Asian households are often upheld as an economic success story, researchers note, but the statistics do not tell the whole story. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No...
Los Angeles County, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Local Bankers Add Support to Asian American Community

Dominic Ng, president, chief executive and chairman of East West Bancorp, parent of $56.9 billion-in-asset East West Bank, didn’t waste time adding his voice earlier this year as corporate leaders in the Asian American banking community called for an end to hate crimes. In January, Ng wrote to President Joe...
CharitiesSHOOT Online

W+K, The Asian American Foundation “See Us Unite” In Anthem PSA

Wieden+Kennedy’s Portland and NY offices teamed on this “See Us Unite” PSA for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), the newly formed organization launched to improve advocacy for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and combat the hate and violence against the AAPI community that has grown at an alarming rate as of late.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Guest Post: Looking Outside Academia for Insights on Sustaining Strategic Innovation

Our colleague Steven Mintz has been posting regularly in this column about how to improve teaching quality and effectiveness by systematically bringing to scale many of the innovations in Teaching and Learning which already exist within pockets of institutions. Georgetown University's Randy Bass made a similar point a decade ago in a widely-circulated article on Disrupting Ourselves:
Career Development & Advicemit.edu

Cultivating an Inclusive Culture Through Personal Networks

Many organizations have ramped up their investments in diversity, equity, and inclusion — largely in the form of anti-bias training, employee resource groups, mentoring programs, and added DEI functions and roles. But gauging the effectiveness of these measures has been a challenge.1 To get an accurate read on the progress that has been made so far, it’s not enough to look for representation across demographic categories in recruitment and hiring, although that’s a start. Organizations must also assess employee experience. If people aren’t equitably developed and promoted once they come on board, they’re not as likely to stay.2 And even if they do stick around, engagement may suffer, and the organization may struggle to reap diversity’s potential benefits, such as increased creativity and improved business performance.3.
MarketsInsurance News Net

Majority Of Americans Support Sustainable Investing, Allianz Life Says

MINNEAPOLIS – June 7, 2021 – Perhaps once considered a passing fad, sustainable investing has solidified its place at the investing table and will likely hold that position for years to come, according to a new study* released today by Allianz Life. In addition, the study found Americans are now turning their attention to financial services and insurance companies with an expectation that they implement sustainable investing standards as part of their standard investing process.
Economyfinextra.com

PensionBee develops mini-MBA course for staff

Leading online pension provider, PensionBee, has launched a mini-MBA course as part of its ongoing commitment to staff development. The 10-week course is being led by PensionBee’s CEO, Romi Savova, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. The course is open to all employees, and involves weekly reading assignments...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Program to escort Asian American seniors expands

In an effort to help seniors get around San Francisco safely, a nonprofit group is expanding a program that escorts older Chinatown residents in the wake of attacks on Asian Americans. While Self-Help for the Elderly’s existing program, originally slated to last three months, has already offered some Asian American...
EducationPoets and Quants

5 Tips For MBA Hopefuls With Consulting Backgrounds

If you are a current or former consultant and are looking to pursue your MBA, you are likely not alone. As one of the most popular pre-MBA industries, consulting can be a competitive field for business school applicants. While consulting is a great industry to begin your career and gain...
Minoritiesthebalance.com

Income Disparities Show Many Asian American Experiences

That's how wide of a disparity there is in the median household incomes of various Asian American groups, showing that this segment of the population is not a monolith. Households headed by Indian Americans had annual median incomes of $119,000 in 2019, the highest among the largest Asian origin groups, while those headed by Burmese Americans had median incomes of $44,400, the lowest, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center. As Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, the substantial difference in incomes underscores just how diverse the U.S. Asian population is, despite sometimes being referred to as a single group.
Minoritiesncdps.gov

DPS Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Spotlight: PPO Cindy Ulibarri

Every day across the state members of the NC Department of Public Safety – whether sworn or civilian – serve to protect the lives and property of those living in and visiting our state. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic staff have expanded their responsibilities to help distribute PPE, share lifesaving information or assist with vaccine rollout.
Keene, OHwcbe.org

Recruiting & Retaining Diverse Executives

Diversity recruiting and retention has become a hot topic and yet, many organizations don’t understand the nuances of recruiting and how to navigate the complexities of retention, and ensuring candidates and organizations create the best experiences and mutual success. Eric Douglas Keene joins Maureen to discuss changes occurring in the world of diversity recruiting.
NFLBoston Globe

Asian Americans in Rhode Island should not be invisible -- or silent

This May, Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month was different for many members of our community, as our own reckoning with our standing in our country’s melting pot was laid bare. Globe columnist Shirley Leung highlighted a survey in which 42 percent of Americans could not name a single prominent Asian-American, despite household names like Tiger Woods, Lucy Liu, Vera Wang, Michelle Kwan, and Vice-President Kamala Harris. Though we are the fastest growing minority group in the United States, we are somehow invisible in our own country. Former New England Patriot and NFL assistant coach Eugene Chung was appallingly told during an interview for a head coaching job that, “You’re not the right minority we’re looking for,” and, “you’re not really a minority.”