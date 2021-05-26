Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Storm damage and a peaceful aftermath Tuesday

Fox11online.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- Severe thunderstorms rumbled through the state Tuesday with large hail and damaging wind gusts. The biggest impact was felt in the western and central part of Wisconsin. In Trempealeau County, trees and power lines were reported down and a mobile home flipped. In Clark and Portage counties in central Wisconsin, there were downed trees and shingles torn off roofs.

fox11online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ionia County, MIweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ionia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ionia The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Ionia County in south central Michigan * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Odessa, or 11 miles west of Portland, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ionia around 455 PM EDT. Portland around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lyons, Sebewa, Clarksville, Hubbardston, Pewamo and Muir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN