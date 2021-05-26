PHOTOS, VIDEO: Storm damage and a peaceful aftermath Tuesday

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ionia The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Ionia County in south central Michigan * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Odessa, or 11 miles west of Portland, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ionia around 455 PM EDT. Portland around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lyons, Sebewa, Clarksville, Hubbardston, Pewamo and Muir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN