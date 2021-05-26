Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden's EV metals import plan unlikely to match climate goals -executives

 13 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to rely on ally nations for most of the metals needed to build electric vehicles ignores the complexity of modern mining and could keep the United States from meeting aggressive climate goals, according to industry executives. Reuters reported on Tuesday that President...

POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden to Launch Task Force on Bottlenecks in Supply Chains

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains and will form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. Administration officials said their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a...
POTUSNPR

'Energy Justice' Nominee Brings Activist Voice To Biden's Climate Plans

Capitol Hill lawmakers Tuesday questioned one of President Biden's top picks for the Department of Energy, a woman with a history of activism who will help shape the administration's focus on environmental justice. Shalanda Baker already works at the department in a newly-created role of Deputy Director for Energy Justice....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. must work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States must work with allies to secure the minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and process them domestically in light of environmental and other competing interests, the White House said on Tuesday. The strategy, first reported by Reuters in late May, will include new funding...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S....
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden's supply chain review recommends 'judicious' use of Defense Production Act

The Biden administration has completed its 100-day review of four critical supply chains and is recommending remedies for supply chain deficiencies through the use of the Defense Production Act and a host of other measures. President Joe Biden's review, launched via executive order in February, specifically focused on semiconductors, large...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden's legislative goals run into the reality of a 50-50 Senate

WASHINGTON — After President Biden signed his $1.9 trillion Covid relief legislation into law back in March, political observers were calling him a transformational president alongside FDR and LBJ. Ever since then, however, there hasn’t been a lot of transformation in Washington — at least when it comes Biden’s legislative...
Public Healthohionewstime.com

Where the United States stands on Biden’s vaccine goal

According to CNN’s analysis, the United States is facing a tough battle to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of giving 70% of adults at least one COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. However, the administration continues to promote new programs and initiatives, and key players continue to hope that their goals will be achieved.Currently, 63% of adults in the United States receive a single COVID-19 vaccine. On average, about 371,000 people are vaccinated. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults were added to the total daily last week, but by July 4, Viden’s goal was achieved. To do this, nearly 564,000 adults need to start vaccination daily. It has been consistently delayed in the past week or so. Some data reports may have been delayed due to holiday weekends, but daily vaccinations were below the pace needed several times earlier this week, with an additional 18 million adults at 70%. You must be vaccinated at least once to reach it. At the current vaccination pace, the United States will hit about 68% of adults on July 4 — less than about 6 million adults. 70% will be achieved in about two weeks. Still, 12 states have already achieved Biden’s goals: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Road. Island, Vermont. 8 other states expected to reach 70% of adults by July 4: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC But Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi In three states, Biden has not vaccinated half of its adult residents with at least one vaccination by July 4 at the current pace. On Wednesday, Biden was vaccinated in a major community. Announced “National Action Month,” which includes various initiatives aimed at increasing rates. Extended time in pharmacy and regional outreach. Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, and surgeon Dr. Bibek Mercy recently expressed confidence that they could reach their July 4 goal: “We still reach that goal. I think we can, “Mercy told CNN’s Jake Tapper. On Wednesday, he advertised the administration’s new action plan and called on Americans to talk to family and friends. More scrutiny is needed to obtain and gain more access, “said Fauci. Overall, approximately 169 million people in the United States have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. And, according to CDC data, nearly 137 million people are fully vaccinated. The CDC includes territories such as Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands in its national population calculations. Most of the Kaiser Family Foundation polls released last week were eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults may already be doing so, helping to slow the pace of vaccination. However, research shows that it is possible to reach 70% coverage for adults. About 13% of adults said they would never get the vaccine, and only 7% said they would only get it when needed. Or “watch” But some communities face more barriers than others. A recent CDC study found that on average, rural counties in the United States were less vaccinated than urban counties. These local counties tend to face barriers to access to health care, including reduced internet access and concerns about taking time off from work for vaccination. Reunion is a more steady and ongoing effort. Reaching people with more barriers to vaccination is a more difficult task, “said Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer. “But I’m encouraged and optimistic that I’m still interested,” Dr. Richard Besser, CEO, told CNN. And children want to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Plays an important role in reaching the key broader vaccination threshold, according to the CDC, children aged 12 to 15 years have been reported in five new vaccinations in the last two weeks. It accounts for one or more cases. Only two weeks after qualification, about 20% of that age group have already been vaccinated for the first time. “The more people who can get the vaccine, the more lives they can save,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary. A pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital recently told CNN. “Including children”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Why Biden’s plan to slow migration through international aid is unlikely to succeed

President Biden tackled immigration in his first 100 days by rescinding the “Muslim” travel bans; halted the “Remain in Mexico” policy; withdrew from deportation agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador; and laid out an immigration reform proposal offering a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people. Now, Biden has announced he aims to discourage migration by offering foreign aid to countries whose residents are fleeing — despite little evidence that aid reduces migration.
POTUSPOLITICO

A Trump-size hurdle for Biden’s vax goal

WHERE THE JABS AREN’T — President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” today to try to put at least one Covid vaccine dose in the arms of 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day. The number currently stands at around 63 percent. But vaccinated Americans are not evenly...
Presidential ElectionArizona Capitol Times

Biden’s infrastructure goals a power grab

To call President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan an infrastructure bill requires a very generous definition of the term. Or as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand apparently thinks, anything can be infrastructure. Of the $2.25 trillion allocated in this bill, only 6% goes toward what most Americans consider infrastructure. Instead of filling potholes, Biden’s bill is loaded to the brim with expansions of federal power, erosion of states’ rights, questionable economic policies and failed federal mandates.