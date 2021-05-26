Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Recylex : Statutory Auditors' Report on the 2020 Annual Financial Statements

marketscreener.com
 13 days ago

This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report on the financial statements of the Company issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users. This statutory auditors' report includes information required by French law, such as information about the appointment of...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statements#Financial Report#The Board Of Directors#France#Corporate Governance#Company#Xx#Recylex S A Registered#De La Madeleine 75008#Recylex Sa#The Audit Committee#German#Weser Metall Gmbh#The Recylex Group#Recylex S A#Weser Metall Gmbh#Glencore International Ag#Estaque#Deloitte Associ S#Sas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Integrated Report & Annual Accounts

Sub: Integrated Report & Annual Accounts for Financial Year 2020-21 of Tata Steel Limited ('Company') This is in furtherance to our letter dated May 5, 2021 wherein we had informed that the 114th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on. Wednesday,. June 30, 2021. at 3.00...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

CPI Aerostructures To Restate Fiscal 2020 Financial Statements

- Management Identified Errors in Inventory Costing Processes. - Error Led to Incorrect Income Reported from Sales of Certain Products. - Affected Products Accounted for approximately 15% of total 2020 revenue. - No Expected Impact on Reported Revenue and Cash Flows for Relevant Fiscal Periods. - Announces Hiring of Andrew...
Businesskbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman's special-purpose acquisition company is finally nearing a deal, after much speculation surrounding the vehicle since its launch last year. It's pursuing a tie-up with Vivendi over the French media conglomerate's Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings would acquire 10% of the ordinary shares of UMG for about $4B - implying an enterprise value for UMG of about $42.4B. The deal would be the largest SPAC transaction on record, It also come at a time when the SPAC market is cooling.
EconomyAccountancy Age

Report: Auditors concerned over “market-wide capacity issue”

New audit reforms put forward by the government in March are expected to shake up the industry, but boosting and streamlining quality standards may prove an elusive goal as paltry resources remain a crucial concern for the sector, market participants warn. While the government’s whitepaper seeks to consolidate regulatory requirements...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

IGNITE Files Q1 2021 Financial Statements And MD&A

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (" IGNITE" or the " Company"), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today announced the filing of its financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying certificates for its fiscal Q1 2021 filings (collectively, the "Q1 2021 Filings"). The Q1 2021 Filings have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

XS Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth with improved working capital highlight productive quarter. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to report its financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('Q1/21'). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Files Its 2020 Audited Financial Statements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has completed and filed onto SEDAR the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Centaurus Provides Second Update on 2020 Annual Financial Statement Filings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQB: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). As previously stated in the Company's press releases dated April 26, 2020 and May 4, 2021, the Company will be delayed in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the Company applied for and was granted a management cease trade order in respect of the delayed Annual Filings (the "MCTO") by the Alberta Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the CEO and CFO of the Company from trading in the Company's securities for so long as there are filings that are outstanding under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Company's listed common shares.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. Files First Quarter Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst" or the "Company") today announces the filing of its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Summary of Preliminary First Quarter Results. The Company reported a net loss attributable to...
Economyadvisor.ca

CSA sets rules on non-GAAP financial reporting

Following a long-running consultation process, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have published final rules setting out disclosure requirements for companies that use non-standard accounting measures. The national instrument, which will take effect Aug. 25, sets some ground rules for companies when they use financial metrics that don’t adhere to generally...
Personal FinanceAccountancy Age

Modern Financial Reporting, Challenges and Solutions

A recent CFO survey found that 85% of CFOs believe that while they have access to the data they need, they spend too much time gathering data, checking for accuracy, and putting together reports. What can be done?. In this eBook, we’ll look into how finance teams can set up...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 May 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed...
Brighton, CObrightonco.gov

2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report results

On Tuesday night, the Brighton City Council was presented with the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2020. Haynie & Company, the city’s independent audit firm, presented the results during the regularly scheduled Study Session. The city received an unmodified opinion (clean) with no proposed adjustments. The city charter and state...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

UGE Announces Release Date for Q1 2021 Financial Statements and Webinar Details

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announces that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial statements on May 28, 2021 prior to market open.
Shelburn, INsullivan-times.com

Shelburn receives annual TIF financial report; council highlights

The Shelburn Redevelopment Commission received its annual Tax. Increment Financing financial report presentation by Baker Tilly on. The town has three TIF areas, the Northside Allocation Area, Shelburn. Housing Program Allocation Area and the Shelburn TIF Allocation Area. Baker Tilly senior consultant Greg Balsano made the presentation. The following is...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOPU receives certificate of excellence in financial reporting

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has again received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This marks 43rd consecutive year that BOPU has received the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and...