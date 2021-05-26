Cancel
West New York, NJ

West New York Swim Club to open soon

By Daniel Israel
Hudson Reporter
 13 days ago
Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the opening of the West New York Swim Club, which will start on May 29. The pool will open on weekends for residents only until June 26, and from that date forward it will operate seven days a week. “We...

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

