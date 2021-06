Water temperatures on the Red River are nearing 80 degrees this week and many of the flow’s catfish are now on the nest or getting ready to spawn. This week fishing has been spotty in most areas with lack of current to hold fish and make them predictable, as most sections of the river are in or nearing spawn. Numbers of smaller catfish are being caught with a few bigger fish mixed in. This is not what many anglers like to hear, but it’s that time of year.