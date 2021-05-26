Bess the Book Bus and CITGO Deliver Books to Southwest Louisiana Children
May 26, 2021 /3BL Media/ – CITGO Petroleum Corporation and mobile literacy program, Bess the Book Bus, delivered books to young students in Southwest Louisiana at J.D. Clifton Head Start, Vincent Settlement, College Oaks, Kaufman and Brentwood Elementary schools. The pre-k through first-grade students took a break from the classroom to visit with Bess the Book Bus and take home their very own books to read with their families.