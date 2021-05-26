Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Bess the Book Bus and CITGO Deliver Books to Southwest Louisiana Children

caelusgreenroom.com
 14 days ago

May 26, 2021 /3BL Media/ – CITGO Petroleum Corporation and mobile literacy program, Bess the Book Bus, delivered books to young students in Southwest Louisiana at J.D. Clifton Head Start, Vincent Settlement, College Oaks, Kaufman and Brentwood Elementary schools. The pre-k through first-grade students took a break from the classroom to visit with Bess the Book Bus and take home their very own books to read with their families.

www.caelusgreenroom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citgo#Texas College#Elementary Education#School Bus#J D Clifton Head Start#E K Key Elementary#Leblanc Middle School#Math#Sulphur High School#Citgo Headquartered#Citgo#Bookbess#Fuelinggood#Vincent Settlement#Citgo Holding Inc#College Oaks#La#Fla#First Grade Students#Literacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Louisiana StateMySanAntonio

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post Monday that south Lake Charles got the heaviest...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WQUE Q93

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer Dies At 77

"Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend..." his family said in a statement. "Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement."
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospital names first female CMO

Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., the hospital said. Dr. Somers most recently worked in Denver as medical director for New West Physicians hospitalist inpatient team with OptumHealth, part of health services business Optum. She began her new role May 17.
Louisiana Statetheridgefieldpress.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.