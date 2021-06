A lot of people have had an opportunity to save money during the pandemic. Once it's over, these changes will be necessary for my budget. The coronavirus pandemic has been raging for well over a year, and at this point, we all just plain want it to end. But if I'm being honest, the pandemic actually worked wonders for my finances. Because I spent the better part of the past year cooped up at home, I was able to add to my savings by virtue of not going on vacation, eating at restaurants, or paying for entertainment outside the house.