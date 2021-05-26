Love Your Teeth for a Brighter Smile

Your teeth cleanings should take place regularly. The frustrating truth is that oral bacteria pose a constant threat. Through daily brushing and flossing, we can control our risks for bacteria buildup, but it is important that you turn to your hygienist for support, too. During routine cleanings, any tartar deposits that have formed can be removed to lower your risk for tooth decay and gum disease. Patients who come to Sunny Smiles for preventive care can count on thorough cleanings as well as evaluations that lead to the discovery of many different concerns. If an active oral health threat is identified at your next checkup, we can talk to you about a conservative and effective treatment to put it behind you!