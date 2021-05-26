Love Your Teeth for a Brighter Smile

Herbs, fruits and even spices. Find out to help you with your problem. Plantain is one of the herbs with therapeutic effects, the most famous of which is the form of banana syrup. It is used in the treatment of respiratory diseases. However, in addition to treating coughs, this herb is also used to treat cuts and lacerations, it helps with insect bites or animal bites. Last but not least, banana leaf extract has a hemostatic effect, that is, an effect against bleeding gums. “As part of natural toothpastes, banana leaf extract helps treat gingivitis, ie. for bleeding gums” MDDr says. Jana Karbusická, dentist and professional guarantor of the SPLAT brand, adds that regular and proper dental hygiene is essential to successfully treat gingivitis. It is ideal to visit a dental hygienist.