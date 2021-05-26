Cancel
Lexington, KY

The Grove, iconic Harvey's space transforms to Lexington's newest electic spot

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic Harvey’s space transforms to Lexington’s newest eclectic spot. Nearly a year of temporary closures gave some small businesses a chance to dream. Pop-up food concepts found ways to collaborate with brick-and-mortars, and some pop-ups even secured lasting homes. This time last year, Kismet opened a permanent spot at The Burl after its beloved stint as a pop-up at Best Friends Bar. CurryCurry Katsu operated out of Honeywood this past winter, while Pasture has been serving snacks at Al’s Bar since the spring.

