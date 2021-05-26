The Grove, iconic Harvey’s space transforms to Lexington’s newest electic spot
Iconic Harvey’s space transforms to Lexington’s newest eclectic spot. Nearly a year of temporary closures gave some small businesses a chance to dream. Pop-up food concepts found ways to collaborate with brick-and-mortars, and some pop-ups even secured lasting homes. This time last year, Kismet opened a permanent spot at The Burl after its beloved stint as a pop-up at Best Friends Bar. CurryCurry Katsu operated out of Honeywood this past winter, while Pasture has been serving snacks at Al’s Bar since the spring.www.aceweekly.com