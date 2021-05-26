Recylex : Statutory Auditors' Report on Regulated Agreements

During its virtual General Assembly, the FTTH Council Europe adopted its work programme and elected new Board members and Work Groups & Committee Chairs. Whilst fibre deployments and uptake are taking place at an increasingly faster pace in Europe, the EU is making significant progress in meeting its connectivity targets. The entire telecoms and digital ecosystems are rapidly progressing towards a sustainable and more prosperous digital future. The FTTH Council Europe says it intends to be at the forefront of this evolution and thus it commits to implementing topical projects and sets up new committees and working groups that will focus their efforts on promoting investments in fibre infrastructure, the edge of the network, improving gender balance within the telecoms sector, and safeguarding Europe’s green transition.