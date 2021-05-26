Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Recylex : Statutory Auditors' Report on Regulated Agreements

marketscreener.com
 13 days ago

Shareholders' Meeting held to approve the financial statements. Registered office: 6, place de la Madeleine - 75008 Paris. Statutory auditors' special report on regulated agreements. Shareholders' Meeting held to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. This is a free translation into English of the Statutory...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#France#Board Of Directors#Accounting Standards#Financial Statements#International Standards#Bank Statements#Kpmg Audit Tour Eqho#Xx#De La Madeleine 75008#Ias#Recylex S A#Shareholders Meeting#The European Commission#Loan#The Recylex Group#Your Company#Weser Metall Gmbh#Recylex Gmbh#Code De Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 8 June 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 460.00 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 282,720,988 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 282,720,988. There are no shares held in Treasury.
EconomyAdvanced Television

FTTH Council sets out priorities; elects Board Members

During its virtual General Assembly, the FTTH Council Europe adopted its work programme and elected new Board members and Work Groups & Committee Chairs. Whilst fibre deployments and uptake are taking place at an increasingly faster pace in Europe, the EU is making significant progress in meeting its connectivity targets. The entire telecoms and digital ecosystems are rapidly progressing towards a sustainable and more prosperous digital future. The FTTH Council Europe says it intends to be at the forefront of this evolution and thus it commits to implementing topical projects and sets up new committees and working groups that will focus their efforts on promoting investments in fibre infrastructure, the edge of the network, improving gender balance within the telecoms sector, and safeguarding Europe’s green transition.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Saltbae Capital Announces Change of Auditor

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Saltbae Capital Corp. (CSE: CUBE) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from RSM Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Jones & O'Connell (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective February 16, 2021, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on June 3, 2021, until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company.
EconomyAccountancy Age

Report: Auditors concerned over “market-wide capacity issue”

New audit reforms put forward by the government in March are expected to shake up the industry, but boosting and streamlining quality standards may prove an elusive goal as paltry resources remain a crucial concern for the sector, market participants warn. While the government’s whitepaper seeks to consolidate regulatory requirements...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bubblr Announces Appointment Of Pinnacle Accountancy Group Of Utah As Independent Auditor As Company Works Toward Full SEC Reporting Status

London, ENGLAND, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah ("Pinnacle"). The appointment has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors.
BusinessCision

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Desenio Group AB (publ)

The shareholders of Desenio Group AB (publ) (the ”Company”), reg. no 559107-2839, are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday, 24 June 2021. To counteract the spread of covid-19, the Board of Directors has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives, or outsiders and that the shareholders before the meeting shall have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights by post.
Businessunian.info

Zelensky comments on Naftogaz CEO Kobolyev's dismissal

On April 28, the Cabinet terminated the powers of members of the supervisory board, as well as the board chairman, Andriy Kobolyev. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says he believes National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine will become profitable after the head of the board and members of the supervisory board have been replaced.
Economyoecd.org

OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Croatia

The OECD Review of Croatia, launched on 8 June 2021, describes and evaluates the corporate governance framework of the Croatian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”). It was developed at the request of the Croatian authorities under a project supported financially by the Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, and implemented with the active support of the Ministry of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets.
Economynationalcybersecuritynews.today

National Grid : ‘National Grid’ or ‘the Company’) (Form 6-K) | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

National Grid plc (‘National Grid’ or ‘the Company’) National Grid has today published the following documents:. •Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) In addition, the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2020/21 has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and will shortly be available at. www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html...
BusinessShareCast

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Results of Consent Solicitation

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Results of Consent Solicitation. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE...
Schenectady, NYDaily Gazette

Independent auditor issues ‘clean report’ for Schenectady

SCHENECTADY – An independent auditor on Monday gave city leaders “an unmodified opinion” of its review of financial statements, the highest level of assurance the company could give. “It’s considered a clean report, no reportable issues and no findings,” John Tafilowski of Cusack & Co. told the City Council’s Finance...
West Melbourne, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), ('BK Technologies' or the 'Company') today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,695,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,085,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 554,250 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Washington Statewhidbeynewstimes.com

Auditor issues finding against district

The Washington State Auditor’s Office issued a finding against the Coupeville School District over an accounting error. The audit report on financial statements and federal awards covered the period from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. The report was published May 24. The Auditor’s Office found that the district...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Paris agreement: FG submits compliance interim report to UNFCCC –Environment ministry

The Federal Government says it has submitted its National Determined Contribution (NDC) Interim Report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In a statement by Mr Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Ministry of Environment, on Saturday, in Abuja said the submission was part of government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Public Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Federal auditor to report on Canada’s PPE purchases today

OTTAWA — Canada’s “Wild West” efforts to buy medical supplies for provincial governments in the midst of a global pandemic will be assessed by the federal auditor general today. The federal government spent more than $7 billion last year to buy everything from personal protective equipment, to hand sanitizer and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott as Part of $2.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 13,581,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing Of US$27.2 Million Private Placement

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW)(TSX-V:BCT) (the "Company" or "BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of (i) 4,370,343 common shares at a purchase price of US$5.26, (ii) 800,000 pre-funded common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of US$5.25 (exercisable at any time after the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.01 per common share) and (iii) 5,170,343 warrants to purchase up to 5,170,343 common shares, which resulted in gross proceeds to BriaCell of US$27.2 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement to further advance its research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.