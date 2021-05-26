Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Easing access to the internet in Jersey City

By Marilyn Baer, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 13 days ago
Free computer stations are now available at City Hall to help eligible residents sign up for discounted broadband. Jersey City has set up free computer stations to help residents enroll for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new program by the Federal Communications Commission that helps lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

