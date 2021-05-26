Easing access to the internet in Jersey City

Recently, I discovered that AT&T is planning to erect possibly thousands of poles around Bayonne to start a 5G network. If unfamiliar with the technology behind 5G, it’s entirely different then 4G or 3G. 5G employs millimeter waves in addition to microwaves that’s currently used. These are the same millimeter waves that the US military built a weapon to use against an enemy. It can dis-orient, cause severe heating, and extreme discomfort when targeted at a human. It’s a technology that hundreds of scientists have written thousands of papers and letters on. Skin cancer, neurological and immune disorders, along with reproductive health are serious concerns of these scientists. Unlike 3G/4G, which uses satellites or bounces signals off the atmosphere, 5G requires line-of-sight antennas to complete their signal. If your home is in the background of one of these poles, then you’ll probably be exposed to these waves.