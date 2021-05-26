Amazing Photos Show Grizzly 399 And Cubs Playing In Water

Actress Elisa Donovan has added author to her resumé! The actress dished on her new book that covers her personal ups and downs and epic career highlights. Elisa Donovan, 50, is known for playing characters like Amber from Clueless, Ginger from Beverly Hills, 90210 and Morgan from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. And while the ditzy and tough to get along with characters were ones fans loved to hate, she’s thankful to have played them. “When you’re lucky enough to work on a TV series, you know that it’s going to end,” Elisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her new book, Wake Me When You Leave, out June 8. “With Clueless, it was amazing because we did three seasons and that was quite enough for everybody. 90210, I only did a season.”