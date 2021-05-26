Joe Biden’s Beef Bluff is no Threat to Idaho Ranchers

Good news came for President Biden via the May jobs report according to the New York Times. 559,000 jobs were added last month, indicating growth of the economy albeit slow. Economists believe the labor market is “sorting itself out” while some employers continue to claim difficulty in finding workers. This number is double the April number, which indicates that we are slowly returning to some semblance of normal, and that gives us hope for the future. Making this news even more positive is the Labor Department’s report that unemployment fell to 5.8%. Economists believe that we may see a bit of “up and down” in the numbers as our economy gets its footing back.