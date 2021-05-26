Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Joe Biden’s Beef Bluff is no Threat to Idaho Ranchers

By Bill Colley
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I like hamburgers. I eat out at least once a week and four out of five weeks my meal is a cheeseburger and fries. I also like steak. Come to think of it, the taste of beef is just about the best thing on the planet. The things is, politicians...

newsradio1310.com
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Eating Meat#Biden Advisers#Un#Mcdonald#Republican Governors#Mr Biden#Cattle Herds#Steak#Meat Consumption#Farming#Environmentalists#Hamburgers#Conservative Politicians#Donor Dollars#Abortion#Wind#Scranton#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Politicsconservativeangle.com

If Joe Biden Were a Cop

It’s a good thing Joe Biden is only the President of the United States. Imagine placing him in a position of responsibility. If he were a police officer, it would look something like this:. On a tip from MAS. The post If Joe Biden Were a Cop appeared first on...
POTUSTelegraph

Joe Biden's UK trip is an escape from headaches at home

This first appeared in the Letter from the USA newsletter. Sign up for expert insight and exclusive analysis on American politics, written every Thursday here. Joe Biden had a visible skip in his 78-year-old step as he set off from the United States for Britain. At Joint Base Andrews he...
AnimalsBBC

Joe Biden shoos away pesky cicada

Just before leaving for his first international trip as president, Joe Biden had an encounter with one of the many cicadas swarming parts of the US. The pesky insects also grounded the press plane for hours.
Presidential ElectionSalt Lake Tribune

Paul Krugman: The radical modesty of Joe Biden’s budget

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released Friday, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. (Sorry, can’t help doing my best Dr. Evil imitation.) It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion.
Politicscoloradotimesrecorder.com

Joe Biden’s Unconscionable Military Buget

The Biden administration recently released its final budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022. There are some good things in the budget. It rightly calls for major increases in domestic investment, especially for green infrastructure jobs and programs to support families, and funds them with taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
Presidential ElectionWBUR

Why Joe Biden's Plea For Bipartisanship Is Shrewd Strategy

Many Democrats, especially in progressive circles, have been lamenting: “Why is Biden still meeting with Republicans on the infrastructure bill?” Every day those negotiations drag on is one fewer day for the Biden team to advance its agenda. We hear those concerns loud and clear. But from many years of...
Personal FinancePosted by
Reason.com

Joe Biden's Fragile Global Minimum Tax Cartel

Governments voice displeasure when large institutions get together to fix prices—except when those institutions are governments colluding on tax rates. Competition might offer the public a range of choices, but politicians want to be able to dictate terms without competing themselves. At the end of the day, that lack of interest in appealing to the public is what's behind the push for an international cartel to impose a global minimum tax.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden’s Big Corn battle

A battle between Big Corn and Big Oil is brewing, and U.S. President Joe Biden is in the middle. He is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. refiners, required to mix ethanol into fuel, Reuters reported on Friday read more . That could help refineries in his home state of Delaware, but it risks irking important constituents in Iowa.
Politicspalmerreport.com

Good news for Joe Biden

Good news came for President Biden via the May jobs report according to the New York Times. 559,000 jobs were added last month, indicating growth of the economy albeit slow. Economists believe the labor market is “sorting itself out” while some employers continue to claim difficulty in finding workers. This number is double the April number, which indicates that we are slowly returning to some semblance of normal, and that gives us hope for the future. Making this news even more positive is the Labor Department’s report that unemployment fell to 5.8%. Economists believe that we may see a bit of “up and down” in the numbers as our economy gets its footing back.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Does Joe Biden’s spending plan really risk high inflation?

Slight increases in the rate of inflation in the United States and Europe have triggered financial market anxieties. Has Joe Biden’s administration risked overheating the economy with its $1.9tn (£1.3tn) rescue package and plans for additional spending to invest in infrastructure, job creation and bolstering American families?. Such concerns are...
POTUSBBC

G7: Boris Johnson on talks with Joe Biden's team

There is “so much” the US presidential team want to do with the UK, including security, Nato and climate change, Boris Johnson has said. The UK PM met Joe Biden for the first time on Thursday, and he said there was “complete harmony” over the need to “find solutions” and uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.