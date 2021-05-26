Cancel
Huntersville, NC

Ada Jenkins pivots with fundraisers; golf tourney brings in $36K

By Newsroom
corneliustoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26. Ada Jenkins Center’s Golfing for Good event May 17 raised $36,200 for the non-profit community resource hub for families in Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville. AJC’s spring gala was the agency’s primary fundraising event until COVID-19 hit last year. The gala was canceled during both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID; in its place, Golfing for Good was created this year so that AJC friends could safely gather outside.

