The 2021 Vogue Business and Google Summit

Global payments service provider SumUp today announces it has collaborated with Google Pay to allow merchants to make safer and quicker business transactions using SumUp Card. Existing SumUp Card-holders in the UK, France, Italy, and DACH, will now be able to add the SumUp Card to their phone wallet, and start using it for business payments in stores, online, and with other Google products. Other merchants can also create virtual cards via Google Pay to start using all the benefits of the SumUp Card until the physical card arrives.