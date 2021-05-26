Cancel
The 2021 Vogue Business and Google Summit

By Vogue Business Team
Cover picture for the articleWe are delighted to announce the return Vogue Business and Google Summit — our second industry summit, taking place virtually on 10 and 11 November — which will explore the biggest topics top of mind for global luxury, including technology, sustainability, the future of fashion and diversity and inclusion across a series of keynotes and panel discussions with executives in charge of redesigning the fabric of the industry. This is free for Vogue Business Members.

