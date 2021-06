Shortly after Delta Air Lines announced that its quarantine-free flights to Italy were open for all travelers, I booked a roundtrip Delta One itinerary to Milan. I wanted to try the service and take my first trip to Europe since 2019. Aside from the excitement of heading to Italy again, passengers should be prepared for a slightly confusing experience and plenty of testing. However, this was completely offset by perhaps the best crew I’ve had from a US airline on a long-haul flight. Here’s what the COVID-tested experience was like.