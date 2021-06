If you like your cinnamon buns to be ooey-gooey and loaded with cinnamon, these are for you! And the cream cheese frosting is the literal icing on the…cinnamon buns!. This gooey cinnamon bun recipe is what I have been searching for ever since discovering Cinnabon as a teenager. Whenever I made a trip to my local mall, I almost always had to stop at Cinnabon in the food court to take a cinnamon roll home. And the summer in college when I worked at the mall? Let’s just say I stopped at Cinnabon very regularly.