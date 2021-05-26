A vision of a black cultural hub in Madison

When I was a little girl, my grandmother’s couch was covered in plastic, presumably to keep it nice since she didn’t know if she’d be able to buy a new one if the need arose. Everything she owned—furniture, clothing, kitchen utensils, food—had to last. My mother grew up in that house, and when she was a child, there were times when the pantry didn’t have enough food to go around. I grew up in a house with stocked pantries, a full outdoor freezer, overflowing closets, and no plastic on couches. My mother believed our house should feel lived in; nothing was so precious that it couldn’t be replaced. But the living and dining rooms, with their white couches and curio cabinets full of dolls passed down from my grandmother to my mother, and one day to me, were off limits. We always had much more than we needed. Looking back, I realize I grew up more accustomed to excess than to enough.