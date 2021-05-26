Cancel
A vision of a black cultural hub in Madison

By 8 O'Clock Buzz
wortfm.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike major cities with a larger established Black population, Madison’s newer, but growing, Black community is lacking any sort of cultural anchor — so says Dr. Alex Gee, Director of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Development. Dr. Gee plans to change that, and his vision for “The Center for Black Excellence and Culture” on the south Madison Gateway is a place for visual arts, performance, shared “intellectual property”, youth programming, and a hub to create a sense of “home” for the Black community in Madison and the Midwest. His fundraising goal of $25 million for this 55,000 sq. ft. space is moving forward, with the help of many.

