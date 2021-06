Turn on the TV, watch it on your app, set your DVRs, do whatever it is people do these days, but at 2 p.m. ET we are doing a full special "crypto" hour of "Power Lunch." Frankly, we could have filled three or four hours with all the segments we wanted to book. There are so many areas to explore--all the different blockchains, NFTs, the monetary policy of each different coin, regulatory and ransomware issues, mining and environmental concerns, etc., etc. I'd ask for your questions, but I think we already have too many!