Defeat of Discriminatory BDS Legislation in Cambridge
StandWithUs applauds the Cambridge City Council (CCC) for rejecting Policy Order #109 (POR #109) on May 25, 2021. This legislation called for cutting ties with Hewlett Packard (HP), despite the fact that the City of Cambridge has not purchased anything from HP in seven years. A majority of council members recognized that its real purpose was to promote the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. POR #109 was replaced with a much more balanced substitute motion, which passed with a vote of five in favor, two against, and two abstaining. Amendments to reintroduce pro-BDS language failed with a vote of three in favor and six against.www.jewishboston.com