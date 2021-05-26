Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Defeat of Discriminatory BDS Legislation in Cambridge

By StandWithUs
jewishboston.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandWithUs applauds the Cambridge City Council (CCC) for rejecting Policy Order #109 (POR #109) on May 25, 2021. This legislation called for cutting ties with Hewlett Packard (HP), despite the fact that the City of Cambridge has not purchased anything from HP in seven years. A majority of council members recognized that its real purpose was to promote the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. POR #109 was replaced with a much more balanced substitute motion, which passed with a vote of five in favor, two against, and two abstaining. Amendments to reintroduce pro-BDS language failed with a vote of three in favor and six against.

www.jewishboston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Cambridge, MA
Society
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Bds#Antisemitism#Israeli Policy#Government Policy#Human Rights Campaign#Ccc#Por#Hewlett Packard#Hp#Boycott Divestment#Jewish#Jews#Bds#Israelis#Hamas#Iac#Ajc#Jcrc#Greater Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
Related
Chelsea, MABoston Globe

A solution for hunger takes shape in Chelsea and Cambridge

In these pandemic times, guaranteed income has been called a “financial vaccine.” Indeed, there may be no stronger type of policy inoculation right now against food insecurity and hardship than cash transfers, no strings attached. Call it universal income, call it financial assistance, call it whatever you want, but there are strong signs that distributing more cash aid to low-income families works.
Foreign PolicyBoston Globe

Representative Ayanna Pressley questions US aid to Israel ‘that is used to demolish Palestinian homes’

As violence escalated this week in Israel, Representative Ayanna Pressley on Thursday joined the ranks of US politicians denouncing the Jewish state for attacks against Palestinians, and criticizing the US for sending the country billions of dollars in aid “that is used to demolish Palestinian homes, imprison Palestinian children, and displace Palestinian families.”
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Arlington Democratic Town Committee hosts forum

The Arlington Democratic Town Committee held a forum on strengthening democracy and voting rights on May 6 that featured former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and was moderated by local Arlington author Steve Almond. “Our democracy is itself broken. The way that we move ideas through debate and onto legislation is...
Public HealthBoston University

Baccalaureate Speaker Urges Action against COVID-Worsened Hunger, Inequality

Catherine D’Amato (Hon.’21), Greater Boston Food Bank CEO, addresses graduates in traditional service, held outdoors this year. COVID-19 remade BU’s venerable Baccalaureate Sunday, dictating the venue—outdoors for the first time in memory because Marsh Chapel has not yet resumed indoor services—and the focus of speaker Catherine D’Amato, who summoned Terriers to fight hunger and other social ills worsened by the pandemic.
Boston, MApioneerinstitute.org

Larry O’Toole on Workplace Culture & Immigration Policy

Every immigrant experiences some kind of shock when they move to the United States, no matter their skin color, language or country of origin. And yet despite this, they learn to adapt to new laws, a new culture, a new education system, and eventually flourish. It takes a special kind of person to do that. On this week’s episode of JobMakers, host Denzil Mohammed talks to Larry O’Toole, founder of the multi-state Gentle Giant Moving Company that started in 1980 right here in the Boston area. They discuss Mr. O’Toole’s journey at a young age from Ireland to Brookline, Mass., the challenges of being uprooted, and the ability to thrive despite barriers such as skills gaps, that many immigrants face. That is why he’s part of a group that advocates for state and federal policies that foster complete economic integration of foreign-born talent and sustained prosperity for everyone, as we’ll hear more about in this week’s JobMakers.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Second Chance Program helps secure housing

The Cambridge Police Department and the Cambridge Community Court announced a new initiative specifically designed to support long-term, unhoused residents who have not been able to secure housing due to their criminal records. Through the Cambridge Second Chance Program, members of the Cambridge Police Department’s Clinical Support Unit work with...
Cambridge, MAlesley.edu

Resisting oppression in the healing fields

Transgender and nonbinary people face discrimination and other challenges in perhaps all aspects of life. Therapeutic fields are no exception. That’s why practicing psychotherapist Kimberly Cherry, who identifies as queer and is earning her doctorate in Counseling Psychology, let her desire to see more queer and trans therapists shape her studies at Lesley.
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

BU Adds Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples' Day as Holidays

Boston University is adopting Juneteenth as a holiday and renaming what had been known as Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, the school's president announced Thursday. The moves are part of BU's drive to make the institution more diverse, inclusive and equitable, President Robert Brown said in a memo to the community.
Agriculturejewishboston.com

Growing Community With Beantown Jewish Gardens

Did you know that much of Judaism’s calendar cycle, rituals and practices grew from ancient Israel’s agricultural rhythms? As Jews in New England, we can sometimes feel disconnected from those seasonal patterns (lookin’ at you, Tu BiShvat in January!). Luckily, Leora Mallach, co-founder and executive director of Beantown Jewish Gardens, is here to give us all the dirt on Judaism’s ecological backstory.
Boston, MADaily Free Press

PREVIEW: Meet the 2021 Commencement ceremony speakers

Boston University President Robert Brown announced this years’ Commencement and Baccalaureate speakers on April 30 during a virtual rendition of the annual Senior Breakfast. The Sunday ceremony will feature Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, founder of Moderna Inc. Noubar Afeyan and Greater Boston Food Bank President Catherine D’Amato, all of whom will receive honorary degrees from BU.
Middlesex County, MATufts Daily

Democracy in The Daily: Fighting a nasty hangover

Head is pounding, sunlight hurts, body aches and there’s a mysterious bruise. Sitting in bed with a Pedialyte and a treat from Magnificent Muffin won’t fix it — it’s a hangover that can’t be slept off. It’s not going away unless we fight it off. It’s not from The Pub, the Burren or Mike’s; it’s from Belarus, Algeria, India, Hungary, Egypt, China, the United States and even the United Kingdom. Maybe we should call TEMS? Democracy’s down bad.
Cambridge, MACity Journal

Local Control Gone Wrong

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine has been lauded as a triumph of American industry, but it’s a triumph of one corner of American industry in particular. Moderna is one of a cluster of biotechnology startups in Kendall Square, a neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts, just east of MIT and a few minutes by subway from Harvard and downtown Boston. Spillovers from research at the city’s hospitals and universities, combined with generous state- and university-supported startup incubators, have fostered what some reporters call the “most innovative square mile in America.” And Kendall Square is but one part of a much broader Boston biotechnology ecosystem.
Cambridge, MAbeckershospitalreview.com

Cultural norms may keep East Asians out of the C-suite, study suggests

East Asians are underrepresented in leadership positions in America — and it may be because of cultural differences in assertiveness, according to a May 3 report by Cambridge, Mass.-based MIT Sloan. Research examining challenges for Asians in American corporate leadership suggests that East Asians, but not South Asians, are underrepresented...