Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

Obituaries & services 5.26.21

By Tracy Davis Pierce
Barton Chronicle
 17 days ago

Betty Waters, 97, of Newport Center died on May 21, 2021. She was born March 7, 1924, in Lynbrook, Long Island, New York, to the late Herbert Greenwood and Ethel Germaine Camp. Betty graduated from the Berkley School of Business in New York City during World War II. During this...

bartonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Underhill, VT
City
Newport, VT
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
City
Newport Center, VT
State
Massachusetts State
County
Orleans County, VT
City
Lyndonville, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#Long Island#Cape Cod#Ballroom Dancing#Funeral Services#Family Services#Church Services#City Services#Service Members#Obituaries Services#5 26 21#The Robert Shaw Chorale#Shell Oil#American Maple#Columbia Forest Products#The Stanstead Journal#The Caledonia Record#The Woodknot Bookstore#Citizens Utilities#The Newport Daily Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
whdh.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont StateBennington Banner

The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
Vermont StateValley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
Vermont StateRegister Citizen

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Vermont Statebeckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. Air National Guard flight training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The skies around South Burlington will be a little louder this week. The Vermont Air National Guard is flight training Tuesday through Thursday. It’s to prepare pilots for off-station training later this summer. On Tuesday, planes will take off and land between 8 a.m. and...
vermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.