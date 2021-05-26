Cancel
Halifax County, NC

Three receive Governor's Volunteer Service Award

By Lance Martin
 14 days ago

The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service has presented the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award to three recipients from Halifax County. Award recipients are Jodie Dowhan, nominated by C.A.R.E./John 3:16 Center; Bill Mueller, nominated by the city of Roanoke Rapids; and Lou Smith, nominated by the Halifax County Council on Aging. Smith was not present due to family obligations. Rose Lewis, aging program coordinator, and Gail Garner, volunteer supervisor and nutrition Coordinator, who nominated her, accepted the award on her behalf.

