Three receive Governor's Volunteer Service Award

The Halifax County Health Department presents the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment survey. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey by using the link below. The purpose of this survey is to get the public’s opinion about community health issues. Once the health department has gathered all the surveys, officials plan to compile this information and use it to develop a community health improvement plan with community public health partners in the area. For the English version: bit.ly/3og0Id6; and for the Spanish version: bit.ly/3ofUnhU. Please complete the survey by June 18.