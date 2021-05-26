Nebraska Governor Urges Senators to Sustain 3 Vetoes

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had vetoed three bills. Excerpts from his veto letters are included here. LB 108: “Nebraska is a step ahead recovering from the pandemic. We are getting people back to work and employers are trying to hire staff. As I have heard from many of you, small Nebraska businesses cannot hire staff, and they are struggling to stay open or to re-open. We should remove any incentives that would slow reopening, regrowth, re-employment, and reconnecting. Whether intended or not, LB 108 discourages Nebraskans from returning to work.”