Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

How a new diagnosis led to a new lease on life for one psoriasis patient

By Leeanne Griffin
Connecticut Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - In 2007 Paul’s skin began to itch. Before long it was thinning and tearing, and his primary care physician grew concerned about its appearance. His dermatologist first diagnosed him with eczema. Paul tried multiple treatments, from prescription medications to creams and ice packs, but nothing cleared his skin or helped the burning sensation that made it difficult for him to perform daily tasks or sleep at night. After years of pain and embarrassment, Paul knew he needed to make a major change.

www.ctpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberculosis#Vitamins#Pain Treatment#Pain Medication#Patient Infections#Medical Treatment#Respiratory Symptoms#Bpt#Md#Sanova Dermatology#Tb#Diagnosis#Multiple Treatments#Eczema#Treatment Options#Prescription Medications#Medication Guide#Skin Rash Ilumya#Placebo#Injections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Columbus, OHwmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: New drug aims to improve oxygen levels of COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — COVID-19 patients whose lungs have been damaged by the virus have needed mechanical ventilation and many patients who have been placed on ventilators have not survived. Now, researchers are testing a new drug delivery system designed to improve the oxygen levels of the sickest patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study may help devise new therapies, improve quality of life for Parkinson's patients

A new discovery by University of Guelph researchers may ultimately help in devising new therapies and improving quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. By showing how entangled proteins in brain cells enable the neurodegenerative disease to spread, the researchers hope their findings will lead to drugs that halt its progression, said PhD candidate Morgan Stykel, first author of a paper published this month in Cell Reports.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Secukinumab 2-weekly vs. 4-weekly Dosing in Patients With Plaque-type Psoriasis

K. Reich; A. Körber; U. Mrowietz; M. Sticherling; C. Sieder; J. Früh; T. Bachhuber. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(5):849-856. Background: Secukinumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively neutralizes interleukin-17A and shows long-lasting efficacy and safety in plaque psoriasis. More evidence is required to optimize secukinumab dosing according to clinical response.
Rochester, MNDOT med

Remote patient monitoring may reduce need to hospitalize cancer patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A study by researchers at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who received care at home via remote patient monitoring were significantly less likely to require hospitalization for their illness, compared to cancer patients with COVID-19 who did not participate in the program. Results of the study were presented Friday, June 4, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Diseases & TreatmentsLockhaven Express

To your good health: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Diseases & Treatmentscbs19news

New measurement may help heart-failure patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has developed a new physiological measurement that may help heart-failure patients. According to a release, this measurement could improve survival for such patients by identifying high-risk patients who need tailored treatments. A study found that there is a survival...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

How Osteoporosis Led Me to a Hyperparathyroidism Diagnosis

A few months ago, I was flabbergasted to be diagnosed with osteoporosis. In May 2020, I shattered the ulna in my left arm when I fell off my bike. While I suspected osteoporosis might have had a hand in such a bad fracture, I was still unprepared to receive this diagnosis. After all, I had done weight-bearing exercises — dance, racewalking, and weight training — my entire adult life. I was convinced that doing all this exercise over the years would have built stronger bones.
Buckhannon, WVTheInterMountain.com

Surgeon accepting new patients

BUCKHANNON — Brian McMillan, MD, is now providing laser surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery at the time of cataract surgery for the treatment of glaucoma through the St. Joseph’s Hospital Ophthalmology clinic affiliated with the WVU Eye Institute. Laser surgery can be used to lower the intraocular pressure created...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Fox News

11 children diagnosed with new form of ALS

Six years ago, a teenager from Italy traveled to the U.S. in hopes of finding a diagnosis for her mysterious medical condition, which had caused her to lose the ability to walk and required her to have a breathing tube. Now, researchers have diagnosed the teenager, Claudia Digregorio, and 10 other children with a new form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that strikes in childhood and progresses more slowly than what is typically seen with this condition.
Health ServicesWrcbtv.com

EYE ON HEALTH: Life Force team at Erlanger using new Ventilation Therapy Hood on patients

Erlanger’s Life Force is now armed with the latest weapon to help save the lives of Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition. Mark Eidson, clinical educator for the Life Force leadership team says, “It’s really a bridge for our Covid patients that wasn’t there before. Respiratory distress is a big issue with these patients, so there is a big gap with either putting a breathing tube on them or just ventilating them with oxygen in their nose.”
Sciencehealio.com

Researchers identify biomarkers for infliximab response in pediatric patients with CD

Researchers identified novel candidate biomarkers for infliximab response after unsupervised plasma proteomic analysis in pediatric patients with Crohn’s disease, according to a presentation at Digestive Disease Week. “For pediatric inflammatory bowel disease, precision medicine is selecting the right drug for the right patient and providing the right dose at the...
Cancerthedoctorstv.com

How to Cope with a Cancer Diagnosis

Being told you have cancer is terrifying and overwhelming and The Doctors welcome oncologist Dr. Steven Eisenberg to share tips on coping after being diagnosed. "How can you foster this sense of love when you are going through something as scary as cancer?" the author of "Love Is the Strongest Medicine," asks, explaining the acronym "L.O.V.E." can help.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Facing a 'life-limiting diagnosis'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, many people are given what is called "life-limiting diagnoses," which means they may have a limited amount of time left. A local entrepreneur and commercial real estate broker who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December will be talking about how he has decided to not view his diagnosis as a death sentence, but as motivation to embrace living each day to its fullest.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Non-Opioid Target for Chronic Pain Therapy Identified

Results from a series of experiments in mice and in human neurons suggest that an ion channel protein known as transient receptor potential canonical 5 (TRPC5), represents important contributor to tactile and spontaneous hypersensitivity to pain after inflammation. The studies, by researchers at Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), indicate that inhibitors of the non-opioid-based target could represent a new therapeutic approach against inflammatory pain in humans.
AdvocacyPosted by
94.5 PST

Three Sisters Diagnosed with Lupus are Striving to Spread Awareness

May is Lupus Awareness Month. This is a disease that has heavily affected my life over the past few months, and I wanted to shed some light on the effects of Lupus and the damage it can inflict. A lot of people have no idea what Lupus is, what the symptoms are and how serious it can be. You look at me and probably would never guess I'm dealing with an autoimmune disease that is effecting my organs.