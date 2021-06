Police fined a Michigan woman $385 after a neighbor called 911 and reported the woman for talking too loudly on her cell phone outside. Diamond Robinson believes that her white neighbor targeted her because Robinson is Black. On Thursday afternoon, she was walking up and down her street in Eastpointe, Michigan, when her neighbor asked her to end her call or talk in a softer voice, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Robinson told her neighbor—who recently moved to the area—to “get out my face” and kept her phone conversation going. That’s when the neighbor called 911.