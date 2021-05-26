Play NW Nebraska’s disc golf courses, including one of state’s best
Driver, putter, birdie, tee, eagle, fore, mulligan…. You’re on the manicured lawn of a golf course if you’re hearing those terms tossed about, right?. Maybe, but you could also be at one of three disc golf courses in Northwest Nebraska. Similar to golf in many ways, disc golf is played with special discs designed to be thrown faster and further, and with more accuracy than Frisbees, toward elevated disc golf poles.panhandlepost.com