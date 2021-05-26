Play NW Nebraska’s disc golf courses, including one of state’s best

Chadron State Park will celebrate its 100th birthday on June 11 - 12. The "Centennial Birthday Bash" will include many events at the park. "It'll kick off on Friday," Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith said. "5 p.m. on the ball field we're going to have food and drink vendors set up there. 7 p.m. we have the Bar Flies, they're going to do a perform on the ball field till 10 p.m. Then at 10 p.m. we're going to have a laser light show. It should be pretty neat."