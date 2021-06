If you're looking for a feel-good story, then you came to the right place. Over in Marion, there's an eight-year-old boy named Brantley Dubois who wants nothing more than to become a K-9 officer when he grows up. Saddened by the recent news out of Braintree where two officers were injured and police K-9 was killed on duty, Brantley is raising money for the police department in honor of Kitt, the fallen police dog.